One murder charge, but at least 19 other clients of Arlington businesswoman dead: "It's very disturbing"

ARLINGTON — Police uncovered at least 19 additional deaths that may be connected to an Arlington businesswoman already charged with endangerment earlier this year.

Regla "Su" Becquer, who operated an illegal home-based healthcare company, is now at the center of a much larger investigation. Arlington police have been investigating Becquer for months and her unlicensed company, "Love & Caring for People LLC," which operated community living homes.

"After everything we've learned, I think it's clear to say she did not love or care for anyone," said Lt. Kimberly Harris of Arlington police.

Authorities learned that her company, which claimed to provide supervised personal care for adults in need throughout five homes in Tarrant County, was actually serving abuse, neglect, and fraud.

"We were deeply concerned about what we saw in these homes and what we had heard up until that point. Today, I am here to tell you that's just the tip of the iceberg," said Harris.

Since September 2022, police have found at least 20 clients of hers who have died and say there could be more. Most of the victims were cremated or buried, and only two had autopsies. One of those autopsies is being reviewed, while the other revealed that 60-year-old Steven "Kelly" Pankratz died from mixed drug toxicity while under Becquer's care.

Investigators discovered that the drugs in Pankratz's system had never been prescribed by doctors. Last week, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Pankratz's death a homicide and charged Becquer with murder. She is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

"I've been doing this as an officer for 23 years now and I have never seen anything like this... we had to keep digging and going and going, and it's been disturbing to find out the details about these folks, to go to homes that people thought were a good place, and to find out it was not vetted. It's very disturbing," said Chris Powell of Arlington police.

The allegations continue to pile up as investigators probe Becquer, family members, and even people they dated who served as staff at five properties. According to another arrest document, a 53-year-old woman told Arlington firefighters and police she was being held by Becquer against her will.

Investigators said the victim, who has cerebral palsy, diabetes, and can only move her arms, said the conditions were so awful at Becquer's home that she slit her wrists. An arrest affidavit says her goal was to get emergency crews to the house.

In addition to the deaths, investigators found evidence of Becquer taking possession of clients' phones, cars, and even houses.

Police say there is still a lot more investigating to be done on every client.

"Whether it's 20 or 22 or more, everyone is going to get looked at completely. We are just going down the list and doing a full investigation of each one," said Harris.Arlington police said alleged victims and their families should call APD at 817-575-3230.