Abuse, neglect, theft alleged at unlicensed care home; Arlington police investigating

ARLINGTON — North Texas families trusted her with caring for their loved ones. Arlington police say she violated that trust.

Forty-nine-year-old Regla "Su" Becquer is accused of putting her clients in danger.

Police say her business, Love and Caring for People, LLC was operating illegally, billed as providing supervised personal care for adults in need.

Becquer is connected to five properties across Tarrant County, three in Arlington, one in Mansfield, and one in Grand Prairie.

For months, detectives investigated multiple allegations of abuse, neglect and fraud tied to Becquer and her staff.

Police believe she prevented her clients from receiving medical care and used their debit cards without their permission or knowledge. They also say she attempted to cut off all communication between clients and their families and kept deceased clients' property including phones and vehicles.

Police say they've identified several potential victims and are investigating to determine if there are more.

"We've learned about some very concerning things occurring within these homes and we want to ensure that no victims are falling through the cracks," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "If you or a loved one has spent any time in one of these homes -- or knows of any other locations this company may be operating out of – we need to know. Fortunately, our investigation has resulted in multiple clients being pulled from the homes so they can receive the legitimate care they need. But there may be others we need to help."

Becquer is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond charged with abandoning/endangering an individual with imminent danger of bodily injury. Additional charges may be filed.