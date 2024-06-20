Arlington assisted living operator under investigation now charged with murder

ARLINGTON — A North Texas assisted living operator who was under criminal investigation for abandonment and health and safety violations has now been charged with murder.

Arlington Police said they had been investigating the unlicensed care homes operated by Regla "Su" Becquer and her company "Love and Caring for People LLC" for several months.

That investigation included looking into the death of at least one of her clients, Steven Pankratz. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner recently ruled Pankratz's death a homicide caused by mixed drug toxicity.

Becquer, 49, has been in the Tarrant County jail since February 15, held on a $750,000 bond, facing charges of abandoning/endangering an individual with imminent danger, and bodily injury.

Arlington Police confirmed that 13 clients of Becquer have died since 2022.

Adult Protective Services from the Department of Family and Protective Services is also looking into the assisted living operator.

A state report from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) revealed that Becquer's home-based healthcare venture failed to meet health and safety standards. Twelve pages reveal four patients were in Becquer's 1210 Woodbrook Street, which does not have an assisted living facility license.

Arlington had no record of Love and Caring for People LLC, which had applied to be a home-based business.

Arlington Police said alleged victims and their families should call APD at 817-575-3230.