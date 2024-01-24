NYC issues public health advisory about social media, designates it an "environmental health toxin" due to its impact on kids

Harvard study estimates social media companies are making billions of dollars off of kids Harvard study estimates social media companies are making billions of dollars off of kids 02:36

NEW YORK - New York City is issuing an health advisory about social media due to its impact on children. The city is designating social media an "environmental health toxin."

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement during his annual State of the City address.

"We also need to protect our students from harm online, including the growing dangers presented by social media. Companies like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook are fueling a mental health crisis by designing their platform with addictive and dangerous features. We can not stand by and let big tech monetize our children's privacy and jeopardize their mental health. That's why, today, Dr. Vasan, Ashwin Vasan, is issuing a health commissioner advisory officially designating social media as a public health crisis hazard in New York City," Adams said.

"We won't let Big Tech endanger our kids.” - @NYCMayor in his #SOTC2024 speech.



New York City today became the first city to issue an advisory officially designating social media as an environmental toxin in New York City. pic.twitter.com/oxoQfiZKfn — City of New York (@nycgov) January 24, 2024

Adams said New York is the first major city in the country to make the declaration.

"Just as the surgeon general did with tobacco and guns, we're treating social media like other public health hazards, and it must stop. We must ensure that tech companies take responsibility for their products," Adams said.

Adams said more details about the advisory and its implications will be revealed soon.

"We are going to correct this crisis that's facing our children," he said.