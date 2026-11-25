Washington — Revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese intelligence asset have put the leading AI company under a microscope, as lawmakers and states question whether Nvidia skirted federal export rules that aim to stop its most advanced chips from going to China.

While Huang initially resigned his post amid scrutiny of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, Nvidia's board of directors announced Monday that it reinstated Huang as president and CEO.

News of Huang's return to Nvidia sent shockwaves through the business and political worlds, even as President Trump said he had spoken to the board and "convinced them" to bring Huang back. The president told CNBC in an interview that his administration gave Nvidia "assurances" that Huang is not a threat to national security.

The company, meanwhile, said it received "input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Still, investigations by at least one state and Congress are unlikely to be derailed by Huang's dramatic return to Nvidia.

California Department of Justice

California Attorney General Rob Bonta served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia last week following revelations of Huang's affair with the woman who is alleged to have ties to China's Ministry of State Security.

Bonta, a Democrat, said the state's Department of Justice is seeking information from Nvidia about whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether the company misled investors and the public.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors," he said in a statement. "My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law."

Bonta said the information his office receives from Nvidia will help determine whether the company broke state law.

Congressional probes

Numerous congressional committees were readying investigations into Huang's relationship with the alleged Chinese spy, and his reinstatement as CEO did not diminish lawmakers' appetite for more information about Huang's actions and whether his company's chips were diverted to China.

Huang is set to answer questions behind closed doors from lawmakers on three House panels, the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and China Select Committee, on Dec. 1. Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, will appear before the committees on Dec. 2.

The Senate Banking Committee will then hold a public hearing with Huang on Dec. 3.

Democrats, who will take control of the House and Senate in January, say they intend to launch investigations into Nvidia and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose agency oversees government export controls on sensitive technology.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to serve as House speaker in the next Congress, denounced the decision by Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang as "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible."

"Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce," he said in a statement Monday.

Senate Democrats have also pledged to act.

"Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he's learned nothing from his resounding election defeat," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X. "Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is poised to take the helm of the Senate Banking Committee in January, said Nvidia officials and the Trump administration will have to answer questions from lawmakers.

"The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company's board still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with U.S. export controls," she said in a statement. "The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what 'input' was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement."

House and Senate Democrats have also demanded that the president and his administration provide information about their role in Huang's reinstatement.

"President Trump has acknowledged personally intervening on Huang's behalf, and Nvidia has acknowledged that it received 'input from senior levels of the United States government' in reaching its decision," a group of five Democratic senators said in a joint statement. "The American people deserve to know why the president intervened in this extraordinary manner, whether serious counterintelligence or national security concerns were disregarded, and whose interests this intervention was intended to serve."

The senators are: Warren, Chris Coons of Delaware, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Maria Cantwell of Washington.

Justice Department

The Justice Department and Commerce Department said in a joint statement earlier this month that the federal government had been investigating Megaspeed, the Singapore-based computing company that is a Nvidia client, since 2024.

The Commerce Department sought records from Nvidia in May 2025 about direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed and placed the Singaporean company on its "no sell" list that June.

Agents with the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, working with Singaporean law enforcement, conducted an on-site, in-person check at Megaspeed in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang, the Commerce and Justice Departments said in their statement. After that action, the Justice Department took the lead in the criminal probe into Megaspeed.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. China has denied allegations that she is a spy.

Mr. Trump told reporters earlier this month that the FBI was "looking into" Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who is of no relation. A Justice Department official said Monday that Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke with Mr. Trump about Jensen Huang and Nvidia over the weekend, and said "the DOJ has no evidence of any wrongdoing" by either Huang or his company.

At a press conference Tuesday, the attorney general said the Justice Department did not have any information showing Huang committed criminal acts, and if he had, Blanche "would have certainly told the president."

Reporters pressed Blanche on how he and the Justice Department had made that determination if there was no investigation into Alice Huang or potential violations of federal export control laws by Nvidia. He dodged questions on the topic. Still, the attorney general referred to Nvidia as a "good corporate citizen."

Blanche said that "looking into it" does not mean there was an investigation into the Nvidia CEO and his alleged mistress, or the company itself.

The attorney general also said there was a "collective consensus" to conclude there was no national security risk posed by Huang.

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting its own civil investigation into Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Among the matters that the SEC will look into is whether the company's disclosures misled investors, sources told the Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 11 that Nvidia altered its reporting methods for international chip sales and stopped reporting revenue tied to Singapore on financial disclosures last year.

Reuters said Friday that the SEC is examining potential accounting issues at Nvidia. It's unclear when the agency began its investigation.

The SEC declined to comment.

Huang resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia on Nov. 12, and the board said Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, would serve as interim CEO. During an earnings call on Nov. 17, Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said it "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Kress, too, told CNBC on Nov. 17 that the "board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen."

Less than a week later, on Nov. 23, the board reinstated him.

Internal Nvidia probe

After the New York Times reported that Huang was the target of a potential Chinese intelligence operation, Nvidia's board announced earlier this month that it would be launching an independent investigation into the allegations and hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help with the probe.

After announcing that Huang would return to Nvidia as president and CEO, the board said the investigation "will proceed to conclusion."

"Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it," the board said.