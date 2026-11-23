Washington — Jensen Huang is still scheduled to testify before lawmakers next week, congressional committees confirmed, after he was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO following his resignation earlier this month.

After Huang stepped down less than two weeks ago, amid reports of extramarital affairs — including one with an alleged Chinese spy — Nvidia's board of directors said Monday that it had reinstated Huang as president and CEO. The board's move, for which President Trump claimed some credit, sent shockwaves through the political sphere, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressing concern, and threw into question whether the congressional hearings would proceed.

Huang is set to appear for a transcribed interview with a trio of panels on Dec. 1, including the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, along with the Select Committee on China. Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter voluntarily agreed to appear before the committees on Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee told CBS News that the reinstatement "changes nothing."

"When Jensen was CEO, our three committees were demanding answers. When he was removed and no longer CEO, we were still pursuing the facts," the spokesperson said. "The fact that he has been reinstated as CEO, changes nothing. There are serious questions on national security implications that still need answers. Seems like the only thing that is consistent these days on this issue is our three Committees' commitment to oversight."

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, added, "We expect to see him on Capitol Hill next week."

The Senate Banking Committee also sent out a notice Monday announcing that Huang would still appear before the panel to testify on Dec. 3.

Lawmakers from both parties expressed alarm Monday about Huang's reinstatement, which is taking place as the focus shifts to questions about the chipmaker's compliance with export restrictions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that Democrats "will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives." And Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Banking Committee, said in a statement that Huang's reinstatement "does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company's board still owe Congress answers."

She went on to say that Huang's return to Nvidia's top job only "increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who's set to become House Speaker in the new Congress next year, called Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible" and vowed a "swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation" into any potential misconduct by the company and by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is set to chair the House Oversight Committee in the new Congress, argued that President Trump's alleged involvement in Huang's reinstatement "raises serious national security and corruption questions," which he said must be investigated.

"No president who has invested in a private company should be involved in their board decisions," Garcia said in a statement. "Congress must come together in swift bipartisan action and demand answers immediately."

On the GOP side, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas questioned the rationale behind the Nvidia board's conclusion that Huang's return poses no national security risk, as did Sen. John Curtis of Utah, who pointed to the board's claim that it received input from "senior levels of the United States government."

"I have some questions," Curtis said in a post on X. "Mr. Huang was right to step down when the affair came to light. Just 11 days after Nvidia announced his departure, the board brought him back while its own independent investigation was still underway. Last week, the board said it didn't intend to reinstate him. I'd like to know what changed."

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said the "risk of extortion by a Chinese asset who's been banned by Singapore is risk enough to not rehire Huang," while urging Congress to "immediately pass the strictest export controls possible."

"The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens," Cramer said.

Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska argued that Huang's behavior "does not support reinstatement," citing his own experience serving on a public company board.

"Nvidia's decision today doesn't excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress," Ricketts added. "It also doesn't absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips. I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December."

A representative for Huang declined to comment about Huang's appearances before Congress.