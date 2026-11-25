President Trump made it clear to advisers on Friday: He wanted Jensen Huang back at Nvidia.

It had been less than two weeks since the computing giant's CEO and founder had resigned following an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset whose firm had allegedly funneled Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia's share price spiraled, imperiling a company whose semiconductors and financing deals have helped power the U.S. artificial intelligence boom.

The president had been on the phone with various Wall Street and Silicon Valley titans. The main takeaway from those conversations: The U.S. needs a strong Nvidia.

Mr. Trump was also privately concerned about the broader implications for the U.S. economy should Nvidia's value collapse.

Nvidia's board chair told investors on Tuesday of last week that the company did not intend to reinstate Huang. But before the end of the week, the board was privately signaling to the White House that it was serious about bringing him back. Board members just wanted to examine it from all angles first.

Huang's surprise comeback as CEO on Monday came after Trump and his team spent the weekend working on making it happen, in part by offering the Nvidia board a range of legal assurances about Huang. After the deal was done and the tech giant's shares surged, Mr. Trump publicly celebrated it, telling CNBC that he "convinced them" to rehire him.

CBS News spoke with U.S. officials and others directly familiar with the negotiations about how the deal came together.

Two days of assurances

Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance spoke repeatedly with Huang, Nvidia board members, their legal counsel. Huang privately shared with the White House that he felt the board wanted to bring him back, but would need to be assured that the U.S. government didn't think he was a national security risk.

In phone calls, board members were told Huang was not the target of a Justice Department investigation, that the government had no legal issues with him, and that the administration wouldn't view his return to Nvidia's helm as a problem.

But what about Alice Huang, they wanted to know. She's the woman with whom Huang had an affair, a former top executive at Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed. The White House made it clear their assurances didn't extend to her.

Megaspeed has been accused of transferring the high-tech Nvidia chips that power artificial intelligence to China, which the company denies. The company was put on a U.S. trade blacklist this week, and it has been investigated by the Justice Department and Commerce Department.

Trump, Vance and board members hashed over the next steps. The board wanted to know what Mr. Trump would say publicly. They wanted the attorney general himself to confirm Huang wasn't under investigation. Attorney General Todd Blanche was comfortable with this.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton had conducted a deep dive into U.S. intelligence related to Alice Huang and her interactions with Jensen Huang. The information was circulated to Trump and senior officials.

Mr. Trump later told CNBC that Huang was "exonerated" after a "pretty good investigation."

Clayton, who previously led the Securities and Exchange Commission, helped connect Nvidia board members to administration officials for backdoor discussions, according to the sources, though he was not involved in the discussions surrounding Huang's reinstatement this weekend.

Clayton was also consulted by the president and others in the administration for his expertise in corporate governance matters.

On Sunday, Jensen Huang met with the board for hours.

Afterward, board members called the White House.

Earlier, Mr. Trump had discussed the prospect of Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, though Lutnick also was not involved in the weekend strategizing.

Lutnick's Commerce Department is responsible for enforcing export controls on advanced semiconductor chips — and since the Nvidia scandal erupted, he has been accused of not doing enough to prevent their diversion to China.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent openly suggested the Commerce Department had failed to act, saying other government agencies had supported putting Alice Huang's company Megaspeed on a trade blacklist "for months," but "Commerce has the pen."

Billionaire Elon Musk spoke with Mr. Trump about export controls and told Trump officials that the people he knew in the tech and business communities were steadfastly behind Huang.

Two senior national security officials were not involved in the effort to reinstate Huang: CIA director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio.

Earlier this year, Rubio had prepared a classified memorandum, based on U.S. intelligence that included intercepts of Alice Huang's conversations, warning Jensen Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, who was known to be in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security.

Rubio also briefed Mr. Trump on the intelligence aboard Air Force One in May, before Jensen Huang joined the presidential delegation en route to China during a stop in Alaska.

Allies of both Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News on Monday that both men have expressed private concern about aspects of Huang's return but have so far not weighed breaking with Mr. Trump publicly over it. Some of their supporters, the sources said, have voiced their alarm about Rubio and Bessent standing by Mr. Trump on this decision.

Rubio was particularly angry when the news of Huang's reinstatement broke on Monday morning.

On Sunday, as Vance continued to press the Nvidia board, Bessent was asked in an interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" about his previous comment that Nvidia's board should go "outside" to find new leadership. He responded, "Well, Jensen is on the outside now."

Late Sunday night, the board shared with Mr. Trump and the vice president that Nvidia would announce before the markets opened Monday that Jensen Huang was being reinstated as president, CEO and board director.

"We were told, 'This is going to happen,'" one official told CBS News.

The language the two sides had gone over – that Mr. Trump's post on Truth Social would hail the decision and say Nvidia should cooperate with continued probes into Megaspeed and chip exports – was finalized. The White House told board members they could reveal publicly that they had been given assurances by the U.S. government that Jensen Huang did not pose a national security risk.

Nvidia is likely to continue to draw scrutiny as the FBI and Justice Department's National Security Division examine potential export control violations involving Megaspeed and another company, Super Micro Computer.

Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about Jensen Huang's return. He is scheduled to appear before House and Senate panels next week.