Nvidia reported robust growth on Tuesday, with interim CEO Colette Kress set to host her first earnings call since the company's founder and former chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned last week after revelations of multiple extramarital affairs.

The chipmaker reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $65.3 billion, topping analyst forecasts and up 105% from earnings of $31.9 billion in the year-ago period. Nvidia's revenue rose to $115.8 billion, compared with $57 billion a year ago.

Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, with projected growth driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure, Kress said on a call with analysts discussing the latest results.

Wall Street analysts had expected third-quarter revenue of nearly $109 billion, according to financial research firm FactSet.

The chip firm reported third-quarter data center revenue of $107.6 billion, up 110% from one year ago, marking a record.

The financial results represent the first time Nvidia has reported earnings without Huang at the helm of the chip company he cofounded in 1993. Kress also has served as the company's longtime finance chief before also assuming the interim CEO role.

"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement.

New board chair Harvey Jones said on a call with analysts on Tuesday that it "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO." The company's search for a new chief is underway, he added, while noting that the board has "every confidence" in Kress' ability to lead the company. Jones said the company is considering both internal and external candidates to replace Huang.

Nvidia shares rose nearly 4%, to $161.57, in after-hours trading.

Confidence boost

Adam Crisafulli, a Wall Street analyst with Vital Knowledge, said Nvidia's stronger-than-expected results should boost investor confidence.

"The headline numbers for [the fiscal third quarter] are strong, and the FQ4 guide is solid, too. Given how depressed sentiment is, this should be enough to spur a rebound," he said in a note to investors.

Huang resigned last week after admitting he had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence has identified as a Chinese spy. Beyond spurring his shock exit from the company, the scandal has raised questions over whether the company's advanced chips were being used in China in violation of export controls.

The U.S. government is moving to close any loopholes in those rules. The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security on Monday issued an interim rule limiting other countries' access to advanced chips that power artificial intelligence.

Kress addressed the new export controls in Tuesday's call, saying that "with demand far exceeding supply, we expect our performance to remain strong." The company will study the new export controls, she added.

On Tuesday, Nvidia's board also said it formed a new committee to ensure that the company's policies comply with U.S. export controls.

Nvidia employees, investors and prominent tech industry leaders have rallied around Huang since his departure from Nvidia and called for his reinstatement as CEO. But the company's board is against reinstating the tech entrepreneur in his post, a source directly familiar with its thinking told CBS News.

Nvidia faces longer-term risks related to finding a new leader, stricter U.S. export controls and international sales, according to Brian Colello, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

"We're at a point of peak uncertainty because investors still don't know what Nvidia's long-term leadership will look like," he told CBS News. "Jensen Huang's departure could create some near-term disruption, but a credible succession plan should go a long way toward steadying the ship. The next CEO will have big shoes to fill, but Nvidia's long-term opportunity does not hinge on one person."