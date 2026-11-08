Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations he was target of Chinese intelligence effort

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation of its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, over allegations that he was the target of an intelligence effort by China.

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort," Nvidia's board of directors said in a statement Sunday. "A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation."

The board said it had no reason to believe that the company's secrets or national security were compromised.

"The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," the statement said.

A company spokesperson said Huang "fully supports the review" and is committed to continuing to lead the company.

The New York Times reported last month that U.S. authorities were investigating Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singapore-based Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia. The report claims Jensen Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence officials believe was a spy for China's Ministry of State Security.

Last month, China rejected allegations of a Chinese espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang, describing the claims as "groundless speculation," CBS News partner BBC News reported.

Separately, Jensen Huang admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife and apologized for hurting her and their children.

"There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he said in a statement.

Jensen Huang said he had fallen short of his responsibilities to the company's employees, board and shareholders. He said he is "fully committed to NVIDIA" and will work to earn back their trust.

"Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation," he said in a statement. "I support the investigation and will cooperate fully."

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American," he added.

Alice Huang was previously a television reporter in China before becoming a top executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, which has become one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, according to the Times.