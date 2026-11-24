Jensen Huang's first task in returning to lead Nvidia after resigning last week under a cloud will be to deal with the fallout from his stunning exit and even more surprising reprieve.

Following his reinstatement by the company's board, some lawmakers are calling for investigations into President Trump's role in the billionaire entrepreneur's return and whether Nvidia skirted export rules meant to prevent its advanced chips from reaching China. And while Huang may be viewed as key to Nvidia's success, his return raises a thicket of legal and operational problems, according to financial and governance experts.

"Three tests will now decide how strongly it builds from here: how its leadership sits with Washington, how it handles China and how long AI spending keeps growing at this speed," said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, an investment advisory firm, in an email.

Here are five critical questions facing Nvidia as Huang retakes the helm.

Did Nvidia compromise U.S. national security?

One of Nvidia's major customers, Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, employed a Chinese businesswoman who had a relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and whom U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for China. Megaspeed is also alleged to have smuggled Nvidia's advanced chips into China and provided remote access to the technology in violation of U.S. export controls.

Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter are scheduled to appear on Dec. 1- 2 in closed-door interviews before multiple congressional panels to discuss the company's ties to China. Huang is also scheduled to appear on Dec. 3 at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on U.S. export rules and global AI competition.

"The Nvidia board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed," the Republican chairs of the House committees who will interview Huang and Teter said on Monday.

Will Nvidia's board face legal issues?

The board's decision to reinstate Huang is likely to set off a flurry of shareholder lawsuits over questions including whether Nvidia failed to disclose the spying allegations earlier and whether the company was aware of Megaspeed's links to China, according to Charles Elson, founding director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

Shareholders could also challenge Huang and Nvidia over their failure to disclose his personal relationships with subordinates at the company, which appears to violate the chipmaker's code of conduct. Earlier this month, Nvidia was sued by shareholders for allegedly failing to disclose information about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive (no relation).

"There's just a whole range of things that they can bring actions," Elson said.

Nvidia didn't respond to a request for comment about whether it will continue pursuing an independent investigation into whether Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence.

Will Nvidia face new U.S. export restrictions?

Nvidia is expected to come under increased scrutiny and face greater regulatory hurdles in selling chips to China and companies in Southeast Asia.

"There will definitely be tighter restrictions, and any dealings directly with China will be the government's primary focus," StoneX equity research analyst Cody Acree told CBS News.

Huang has long lobbied U.S. officials to permit Nvidia to sell its most advanced chips to China, with an eye toward growing its market. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department moved to curb sales of U.S. chips to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

"Going forward, they'll be subject to more export controls so that their chips don't end up in China and data centers in Asia," Gil Luria, lead tech analyst at investment firm D.A. Davidson, told CBS News. "In that way, Nvidia's market has shrunk, and that business will go away."

Can Huang ease investor fears about an AI bust?

Investors cheered Huang's return partly because it suggests that Nvidia will continue in its role as the de facto "bank of AI," providing financing for companies that buy its chips and otherwise fueling the sector's growth. Huang helped arrange deals such as Nvidia's investment in OpenAI. Through such circular financing, Nvidia invests vast sums in AI companies, which then flow back to the chipmaker through chip purchases.

"Nvidia is more than just a chipmaker — it's heavily involved in the broader AI ecosystem by financing other companies," Capital Economics senior economist James Reilly told CBS News. "Having Jensen back reassures investors that those relationships and that financing will continue."

Still, Huang's return doesn't erase concerns about the sector's debt-fueled spending, or whether AI companies will ever turn a profit and deliver returns to investors.

"There are growing concerns as to whether all of this AI investment will generate the revenue it needs long-term to make it worthwhile," Reilly said. "Those hurdles are very demanding."

What is Nvidia's succession plan?

Developing a succession plan to replace Huang will be the first item on the board's agenda, Elson, a prominent governance expert, told CBS News.

When Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month, he had more than 60 direct reports, a structure that allowed him to wield enormous power. However, his departure made it clear that the company had no succession plan should Huang be unable to lead.

As a result, Elson expects Nvidia to hire an outside consultant to help forge a plan for who might succeed Huang.

Such "key man" risk isn't unique to Nvidia, Acree noted.

"You have other high-profile CEOs at the helm of large companies, but that's the nature of Silicon Valley, unfortunately," he said, pointing to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX's Elon Musk. "There is no way to address that risk entirely or make it go away, but boards will be more sensitive to that in the future."