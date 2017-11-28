North Korea launches ballistic missile

North Korea has launched its first ballistic missile in 10 weeks, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said that U.S. officials detected the launch at about 1:17 p.m. ET, and that an initial assessment indicates it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Manning said the missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 kilometers, about 620 miles, before landing in the Sea of Japan. He added that the launch did not pose a threat to "North America, our territories or our allies."

A U.S. intelligence official told CBS News the U.S. "is not surprised" by the launch, and said there were "plenty" of recent "indications" of a possible launch.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap first reported the launch, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The report said the unidentified missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S. The launch marks the country's first since September, when it fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

President Trump addressed the missile launch in televised remarks Tuesday. "We will take care of it," Mr. Trump said. "We have [Secretary of Defense James Mattis] in the room with us to have a discussion on it. It is a situation that we will handle."

Mattis said the ballistic missile went higher than any previous shot North Korea has taken, and that in response, South Korea has fired pinpoint missiles out into the water.

Last week, the Trump administration declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism. Washington also imposed new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies dealing with the North Korea. The rogue nation called the terror designation a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

Hours before the launch, Japan detected radio signals pointing to a possible North Korea missile test, Reuters news agency reported, citing an unnamed Japanese government official. The source said the signals were "not enough to determine" how soon the launch would happen.