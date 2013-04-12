North Korea
Isolated "Hermit Kingdom" continues to defy international pressure to halt nuclear program and missile tests
Latest
-
U.S.: We’d talk with N. Korea but need them to show interest first
"The most important task at hand is for the U.S. and North Korea to 'hit the brakes' on their mutual needling of each other,” China says
-
N. Korea backs away from plan to launch missiles toward Guam
"This is not a big victory for Kim Jong Un. It's also not a humiliation," said a professor of international studies at South Korea's Yonsei University
-
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
"If the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions," North Korea's military will "point daggers at their necks," Kim Jong Un says
-
Gen. Dunford visits Asia amid N. Korea threats, China trade dispute
Dunford says U.S. prefers diplomacy to force but U.S. military is ready to respond to any attacks
-
Mattis warns of war if N. Korea fires missiles against U.S.
Secretary of Defense says the military would "know within moments" where a missile would be going if launched by the regime
-
"Ready to fight": The U.S. forces facing down North Korea
CBS News gets an exclusive look at the U.S. forces, fighter planes and lethal munitions of U.S. Pacific Command -- preparing for what the military calls "the nightmare scenario"
-
Trump's generals back his N. Korea threat, but push diplomacy
As Kim regime renews war rhetoric, Mattis, Tillerson and Dunford make it clear dialogue is the goal, but the military is ready
-
Panetta: If N. Korea takes wrong step, "it's the end of the regime"
Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense says U.S. must convey clear strategy of "containment and deterrence"
-
CIA director says Trump's "fire and fury" warning wasn't a red line
CIA Director Mike Pompeo dismissed reports that North Korea's nuclear and missile program are moving faster than previously thought
-
Where will Trump and Kim's nuclear brinkmanship lead?
Former vice chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korean leader unlikely to deploy nuclear weapons unless U.S. tries to overthrow his regime
-
Pastor arrives home after imprisoned in North Korea
Hyeon Soo Lim was serving a life sentence of hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state activities before being released on "sock bail"
-
U.S. military has been "locked and loaded" for a long time
When it comes to North Korea, American forces in Asia have spent years being ready to respond to an attack in minutes
-
"Do not look at the flash": Guam issues guidelines in case of nuclear attack
This comes after North Korea threatened to attack Guam earlier this week
-
Russia touts "plan" with China to ease U.S.-N. Korea standoff
But the proposal calls for President Trump to call off long-scheduled joint U.S. military drills with South Korea
-
Sebastian Gorka says Rex Tillerson's role is strictly diplomacy, not military
The deputy assistant to President Trump said that Tillerson was stepping beyond his administration role when he made statements about a military response to North Korea
-
Trump warns military "locked and loaded" against N. Korea threat
Amid rising tensions between two nations, president tweets he hopes North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, "will find another path"
-
Can Trump cajole China into helping avoid war with N. Korea?
As Trump fuels standoff with harsh rhetoric, he's also calling on China to help, but annoying Beijing at the same time
-
Analysis: "Not likely" China will step up on North Korea
China is in a unique position since North Korea depends on China for 90 percent of its trade, and if Beijing cuts off their oil supply, the regime could collapse
-
Former CIA deputy director: "Dare, double dare" game with N. Korea is dangerous
Michael Morell also criticized the mixed signals coming from President Trump, Sec. Mattis and Sec. Tillerson
-
Trump on North Korea "fire and fury" comments: "Maybe it wasn't tough enough"
"Maybe it wasn't tough enough," President Trump said of his "fire and fury" comments on North Korea
-
Timeline: What has Trump said about N. Korea over the years?
Trump's approach to North Korea has changed over the years and even differed during the 2016 presidential campaign
-
N. Korea lays out plan to land missiles near U.S. island
If they do it, U.S. has warned North Korea faces "end of its regime and the destruction of its people"
-
North Korea says Trump is "bereft of reason"
In a statement, North Korea said it will complete by mid-August its plan to attack the waters near Guam with mid-range missiles
-
Richardson: N. Korea catching U.S. off guard "a massive intelligence failure"
Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says there's a strong risk of starting a war by accident
-
Mattis to North Korea: Stand down or risk end of regime
Defense secretary warned the DPRK any actions it's considering would be "grossly overmatched" by the U.S.
Highlights
-
North Korea backs away from plan to launch missiles toward Guam
-
Gen. Dunford visits Asia amid North Korea threats, China trade dispute
-
"Ready to fight": The U.S. forces facing down North Korea
-
Where will Trump and Kim's nuclear brinkmanship lead?
-
Guam issues guidelines in case of a nuclear attack
-
Timeline: What has Trump said about North Korea over the years?
-
Adm. James Winnefeld: N. Korea sees nuclear weapons as "survival mechanism"
-
Amid heated rhetoric, North Korea's neighbors call for bigger weapons
-
Mattis to North Korea: Stand down or risk end of regime
-
Sen. Lindsey Graham on 2 scenarios that would trigger war with N. Korea
-
Democrats blast Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea
-
Americans uneasy about North Korea and Trump's ability to handle it
-
Trump warns North Korea will be "met with fire and fury"
-
North Korea can now make missile-ready nukes, intelligence assessment finds
-
Rex Tillerson expands on preconditions for U.S.-North Korea talks
Guam in the Crosshairs
-
North Korea backs away from plan to launch missiles toward Guam
-
Gen. Dunford visits Asia amid North Korea threats, China trade dispute
-
"Ready to fight": The U.S. forces facing down North Korea
-
Guam issues guidelines in case of a nuclear attack
-
As U.S.-North Korea rhetoric heats up, fear mounts in Guam
-
N. Korea lays out plan to land missiles near U.S. island
-
North Korea threatens to attack Guam with "enveloping fire": state-run media
U.S. Options
-
Trump's generals back his N. Korea threat, but push diplomacy
-
Where will Trump and Kim's nuclear brinkmanship lead?
-
Can Trump cajole China into helping avoid war with N. Korea?
-
What are the non-military options in North Korea?
-
Amid nuclear threat, what are the U.S. military options against North Korea?
-
Ex-CIA head on U.S. options after N. Korea's claim of successful ICBM test
North Korea's Capabilities
Key Players
-
Trump's generals back his N. Korea threat, but push diplomacy
-
Russia touts "plan" with China to ease U.S.-N. Korea standoff
-
Trump warns North Korea will be "met with fire and fury"
-
Tillerson insists no "imminent threat" from North Korea
-
Trump tweets he's "impressed" with sanctions against North Korea
-
China says U.S., North Korea hold "primary responsibility" for de-escalating tensions