NJ Transit negotiations continue as strike countdown ticks closer to midnight deadline

NJ Transit rail engineers are set to strike if a deal cannot be reached by the midnight deadline.

A last-ditch effort is underway to avert the strike, which is expected to impact more than 300,000 commuters as early as Friday morning.

If the strike happens, it will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Those working will finish up their shift and walk off the job.

Where things stand with a potential NJ Transit strike

NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), which represents about 460 members, went back to the table at 9 a.m. Thursday and talks were still ongoing into Thursday evening.

The union has been at odds with NJ Transit over pay raises, saying they haven't had a raise in five years. NJ Transit has said the last deal the union walked away from was $49.82 an hour, which is 10 cents less than what LIRR engineers make.

The union says those numbers are misleading because LIRR engineers are working without a contract.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said talks have been constructive and he wants a deal.

"I think nobody wants a strike. My principle is never change, which, I want to give them a fair wage, but I also have to make sure it is reasonable from a cost standpoint to the fare ride payers and the taxpayers of New Jersey," he said.

"Any time that we're sitting down and talking, there's a chance that we can come to a resolution," BLET General Chairman Tom Haas said.

The union is already planning picket lines Friday morning at NJ Transit headquarters in Newark, Penn Station in Manhattan, and at the train station near the casinos in Atlantic City.

What NJ Transit riders need to know for tomorrow's commute

Gov. Phil Murphy says he may have to declare a state of emergency if engineers walk off the job.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit has a contingency plan that would go into effect Monday but says it will only accommodate 20% of daily riders. The agency is asking people to work from home, if possible.

The contingency plan includes cross honoring rail tickets on buses, light rail lines and the MTA for West of Hudson service. It also includes adding four more Park-and-Rides in Secaucus, Hamilton, at the Woodbridge Center Mall and the PNC Arts Center.

Other available options include PATH or Amtrak trains, as well as privately owned by companies, like Yankee, that can be booked through an app called Boxcar. CLICK HERE for more details.

Commuters who spoke to CBS News New York said they don't want a strike, but they support the union.

"Pay the people what they deserve, know what I am saying? This job ain't easy," Newark resident Messiah Ford said.

"I would feel much better if the workers here are just getting paid a good wage so that I know they're here, they're focused and they know what they are doing because it's a safety thing," Emerson resident Olivia Burns said.