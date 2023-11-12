New play "Make Me Gorgeous!" explores life of often-overlooked figure in LGBTQ history

New play explores the life of an often overlooked figure in LGBTQ history New play explores the life of an often overlooked figure in LGBTQ history 02:11

NEW YORK -- Monday marks the artistry of Transgender Awareness Week, which runs through Nov. 19.

A new off-Broadway play opened this past weekend titled "Make Me Gorgeous!" It explores the life of an often-overlooked figure in LGBTQ history.

Inside Playhouse 46, a gender transition from male to female happens on stage. Actor Wade McCollum plays Kenneth Marlowe, who became Kate for the final years of his life.

"The play is a is an exploration of a gender kaleidoscope," McCollum said.

Marlowe had many careers in mid-century America. He was an Army private, a hairdresser for celebrities, a self-proclaimed hustler, a female impersonator, and more.

McCollum said it's important he get each step of Marlow's gender journey just right.

"And when I put on the costume, the makeup, there is a really there's a sense of deep transformation," he said.

Immersing himself in Marlowe's incredibly lived life started with McCollum reading and re-reading Marlowe's autobiography "Mr. Madam."

That Marlowe is not widely known is something the play attempts to change.

McCollum said having his show open just in time for Transgender Awareness Week feels right.

"It is so important that people know what's possible. Had he had the information earlier, then perhaps she would have been Kate earlier in her life" McCollum said, adding, "It's our hope that the play does service to the trans, non-binary, gender nonconforming, and queer community as a piece of empowerment, celebration, protection and honoring."

"Make Me Gorgeous!" runs through Dec. 31.