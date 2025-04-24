Molly McGovern, daughter of Massachusetts congressman, dies unexpectedly in Italy while battling rare cancer

Daughter of Rep. Jim McGovern dies unexpectedly at 23 while in Italy

Molly McGovern, the daughter of Rep. Jim McGovern, died unexpectedly while on a trip in Italy, the Massachusetts congressman's office said Thursday. She was 23 years old.

The high-ranking Democrat from Worcester said his daughter was battling a rare form of cancer and just finished a semester studying abroad in Australia.

"Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity—refusing to let her illness slow her down," McGovern said in a statement. "She passed away unexpectedly in Italy while visiting a good friend and his family."

McGovern has previously posted photos and videos that showed his daughter helping him get out the vote, attending the 2017 Women's March and even meeting former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail as a child.

My daughter Molly is one of millions of young people who care about the future of our country. She took a moment to share a quick message during our get out the vote rally in Worcester! Posted by Jim McGovern on Sunday, November 4, 2018

"Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile-full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant," her father said. "She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years."

Elected officials remember Molly McGovern

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said in a statement her "heart breaks" for the McGovern family.

"I can imagine no greater pain as a parent than losing a child," Clark said. "Molly was an incredible source of light and love in their lives and cherished in our congressional family."

"She was a kind, smart and compassionate young woman who touched the lives of many," Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "We are all feeling the sadness of her being taken too soon."

Molly McGovern is survived by her father, her mother Lisa and her brother Patrick.

Rep. Jim McGovern mourns daughter's death

Rep. McGovern had just visited a Louisiana ICE detention center this week to advocate for the release of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk. He has been the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee since 2018.

McGovern remembered his daughter as "the soul of her family."

"We are so proud of her, and so glad that so many people were touched by her incredible life," McGovern said. "We love you, Molly. We miss you already."