Federal judge orders Tufts student detained by ICE to be brought to Vermont

A federal judge has ordered Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student detained by ICE last month in Massachusetts, to be brought to Vermont by May 1 for a hearing over what her lawyers say was retaliation for an op-ed piece she wrote criticizing the war in Gaza.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions said he would hear Rumeysa Ozturk's request to be released from detention. Her lawyers had requested that she be released immediately, or at least brought back to Vermont.

Detained by ICE last month

The 30-year-old doctoral student was taken by immigration officials as she walked along a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville on March 25. After being taken to New Hampshire and then Vermont, she was put on a plane the next day and moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Basile, Louisiana. An immigration judge denied her request for bond Wednesday.

In a court filing, Ozturk said she was surrounded by men while she was walking in Somerville and they grabbed her phone away. She said the men didn't tell her why they were arresting her and shackled her. She said at one point, after they had changed cars, she felt "sure they were going to kill me." During a stop in Massachusetts, one of the men said to her, "We are not monsters," and "We do what the government tells us."

Ozturk also reported being held in crowded conditions in Louisiana with limited access to medical care for her asthma.

Ozturk is among several people with ties to American universities whose visas were revoked or have been stopped from entering the U.S. after they were accused of attending demonstrations or publicly expressing support for Palestinians . A Louisiana immigration judge has ruled that the U.S. can deport Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil based on the federal government's argument that he poses a national security risk.

Ozturk's lawyers are challenging the legal authority for ICE's detention. They asked that she be immediately released from custody, or in the alternative, be returned to Vermont while her immigration case continues.

Lawyer says free speech being violated

A lawyer for the Justice Department said her case should be dismissed, saying the immigration court has jurisdiction.

Ozturk's lawyers first filed a petition on her behalf in Massachusetts. Initially, they didn't know where she was. They said they were unable to speak to her until more than 24 hours after she was detained. Ozturk herself said she unsuccessfully made multiple requests to speak to a lawyer.

Ozturk was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in the campus newspaper, The Tufts Daily, last year criticizing the university's response to student activists demanding that Tufts "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide," disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel. Tufts University President Sunil Kumar said the opinion piece was not in violation of any Tufts policies and no complaints were made about it.

Ozturk's lawyers say her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said last month, without providing evidence, that investigations found that Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.