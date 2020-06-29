ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": COVID spikes cause reopening concerns

This week on "Face the Nation", a record number of new coronavirus cases explodes in the U.S., while governors in multiple states hit pause on reopening and the White House downplays the dangerous spread.

Here's the big takeaways from Sunday's episode of "Face the Nation"

1. Pence suggests young people possible cause to COVID spikes

Pence suggests young people are contributing to spike in COVID cases

Vice President Mike Pence attributed the spike in coronavirus cases in more than a dozen states in part to young people who are failing to follow social distancing guidelines.

attributed the spike in coronavirus cases in more than a dozen states in part to young people who are failing to follow social distancing guidelines. What Pence said: "What is happening here is a combination of increased testing — we're able to test a great deal more Americans than we were able to several months ago — but it also may be indication that as we're opening our economy up, that younger Americans have been congregating in ways that may have disregarded the guidance that we gave on the federal level for all the phases of reopening," Pence said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

It's "inarguable," he added, that the increase in testing "has played a role in the new cases, particularly among younger Americans."

On Black Lives Matter: Pence also defended his refusal to say "black lives matter" amid the surge of momentum for police reforms following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, saying he disagrees with the political agenda being pushed by leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Why this matters: All 50 states have begun phased reopenings of their economies after governors ordered nonessential businesses to close and residents to remain at home through March and April. But some states across the South and West, like Texas and Florida, are now experiencing record surges in coronavirus infections.

All 50 states have begun phased reopenings of their economies after governors ordered nonessential businesses to close and residents to remain at home through March and April. But some states across the South and West, like Texas and Florida, are now experiencing record surges in coronavirus infections. Pence was scheduled to attend campaign events in Arizona and Florida this week, but the events were postponed "out of an abundance of caution," the Trump campaign said. The vice president said the latest rise in coronavirus cases differs from what the country experienced early in the pandemic, when hospitals in New York City were overwhelmed with patients and governors rushed to secure ventilators for those admitted with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

2. Inslee faults Trump for failing to push masks amid COVID resurgence

Inslee faults Trump for failing to push masks amid "critical" COVID resurgence

Washington Governor Jay Inslee faulted President Trump for failing to urge Americans to wear masks amid a surge in coronavirus infections in more than two dozen states, likening Mr. Trump's resistance to masks to Alabama governor and segregationist George Wallace's opposition to integration.



faulted President Trump for failing to urge Americans to wear masks amid a surge in coronavirus infections in more than two dozen states, likening Mr. Trump's resistance to masks to Alabama governor and segregationist George Wallace's opposition to integration. What Inslee said: "Right now, we are in an urgent national mission, or should be, to mask up," Inslee, a Democrat, said on "Face the Nation." "And the fact is that Donald Trump is for masking up like George Wallace was for integration."

Inslee also noted that universal masking is crucial to reopening states' economies, and added that "all of us should be on that bandwagon right now." Why this matters: More than 20 states are experiencing surges in coronavirus infections after loosening guidelines on businesses and residents put in place across March and April to mitigate the spread of the virus. As a result, some governors have begun halting their phased reopenings.

More than 20 states are experiencing surges in coronavirus infections after loosening guidelines on businesses and residents put in place across March and April to mitigate the spread of the virus. As a result, some governors have begun halting their phased reopenings. In Washington state, which was one of the first epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., infections have begun to rise again. In response to the spike, a statewide order took effect Friday requiring individuals to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

3. Gottlieb: COVID deaths to rise amid "major epidemics" across the South

Gottlieb expects COVID deaths to rise again amid "major epidemics" across the South

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Sunday there will likely be an increase in the number of daily deaths from the coronavirus as states report spikes in the number of new infections.



the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Sunday there will likely be an increase in the number of daily deaths from the coronavirus as states report spikes in the number of new infections. What Gottlieb said : "We're going to have many weeks ahead of us of continued growth in these cases, at least two or three weeks, even if we take aggressive actions right now, which across the board we're not doing," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation."

Gottlieb noted there are "major epidemics" underway in the South and Southeast, with Florida, which reported a record-breaking 9,585 new cases Saturday, in the "worst shape" and tipping toward exponential growth in new coronavirus infections.



On mandated masking : To mitigate the continued spread of the coronavirus, Gottlieb called for universal masking, as wearing a mask will protect individuals and fellow citizens they may come into contact with.

: To mitigate the continued spread of the coronavirus, Gottlieb called for universal masking, as wearing a mask will protect individuals and fellow citizens they may come into contact with. "I don't understand why we can't mandate it in states that have major epidemics underway, and there's a number that do right now," he said. "We mandate that people have to wear seat belts in cars, but we're not saying that they have to wear a mask in the setting of an epidemic."

Why this matters: There have been more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and the death toll is more than 125,000. While some states are reporting a decrease or leveling of infections, more than two dozen states are experiencing an increase in new cases.

4. Scott condemns "terrible" video shared by Trump of supporter yelling "white power"

Scott condemns "terrible" video shared by Trump showing supporter yelling "white power"

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott denounced a since-removed video shared by President Trump on Twitter on Sunday morning in which a man can be heard yelling "white power," with Scott calling the clip "terrible" and "inappropriate."

denounced a since-removed video shared by President Trump on Twitter on Sunday morning in which a man can be heard yelling "white power," with Scott calling the clip "terrible" and "inappropriate." What Scott said: "The truth of the matter is when you hear things like that racist chant towards white power, we should have the same response with the same type of energy that we have for those folks we know have been disadvantaged for so long," Scott, a Republican, said on "Face the Nation" when asked about Mr. Trump's tweet. "We should stand up and say that's not right. And I'm saying the exact same thing now.

NAACP'S Sherrilyn Ifill echoed the sentiment

Why it matters : The video in question showed competing protesters yelling at one another in The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida. In the opening seconds of the video, a man driving a golf cart with a Trump 2020 sign and Trump flag is heard yelling "white power."

: The video in question showed competing protesters yelling at one another in The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida. In the opening seconds of the video, a man driving a golf cart with a Trump 2020 sign and Trump flag is heard yelling "white power." The president retweeted the video and wrote, "thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!" The president's tweet comes against the backdrop of the nationwide conversation on policing and racial injustice that has exploded following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

The tweet ultimately was deleted, and White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Mr. Trump "did not hear the one statement made on the video."

