Florida breaks daily record with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Continuing its record-breaking week, Florida has reported 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases — shattering the previous day's record of 8,942 cases. The state's total now stands at 132,545 cases.

Hospitalizations have hit 14,136, according to the Florida Department of Health. Nearly 3,400 people have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Florida broke its own record for new daily cases most days last week. The state also broke its own testing record on Friday, administering more than 78,000 tests. Conservative politicians including President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have blamed recent spikes on the higher testing rates.

Beachgoers take advantage of the opening of South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The alarming surge in cases has forced DeSantis and other government officials to reconsider the state's reopening plans, which had, until now, pushed ahead. On Friday, DeSantis issued an order banning all bars from serving alcohol, and on Saturday, Miami-Dade County announced it is closing all beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

DeSantis' efforts are now mainly targeted towards young people.

"What we've seen, particularly over the last week, is a real explosion in new cases among our younger demographics," he told reporters. "When we started this in March, the median age of people who tested positive was – I think – 65. As the testing ramped up, that went into the 50s. But it was pretty much in the 50s for most of the time and then just recently has really plunged."