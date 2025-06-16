Children of Melissa and Mark Hortman issue message following fatal shooting

Sophie and Colin Hortman are responding to the fatal shooting of their parents, Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman.

In a written statement released Monday night, Sophie and Colin Hortman said they're "devastated and heartbroken."

"They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can't believe they are gone," the statement said. "Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much."

Melissa and Mark Hortman were shot and killed early Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and injured at their house in Champlin in what Gov. Tim Walz has called politically motivated shootings.

A manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, lasted for over 36 hours. He was taken into custody on Sunday night in Sibley County.

Sophie and Colin Hartman in the statement thanked law enforcement for their "swift action that saved others."

"Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them," the statement said.

The message also listed different ways people can honor the memory of Melissa and Mark Hoffman, including planting a tree, visiting a local park, petting a dog, telling a cheesy joke to loved ones, baking something, trying a new hobby and "standing up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace."

Boelter faces six federal charges and four state charges.

Yvette Hoffman said her husband was shot nine times and she was shot eight times. Both underwent surgery following the incident.

"Our family is so humbled by the love and outpouring from everyone," Yvette Hoffman said in a text message to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday.