How to watch: WCCO's "Hunt for a CEO Killer" special, detailing search for suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Luigi Manginoe appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom, fighting extradition to New York

Luigi Manginoe appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom, fighting extradition to New York

Luigi Manginoe appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom, fighting extradition to New York

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect in last week's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson remains behind bars in Pennsylvania, after a judge denied his bail on Tuesday.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was charged Monday with murder after a five-day manhunt. He was arrested in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee called police.

A 30-minute documentary tracing the efforts to track down Thompson's shooter will air on CBS News Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

How to Watch

What: A 30 minute documentary tracing the manhunt that led to Mangione's arrest will air on CBS News Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

A 30 minute documentary tracing the manhunt that led to Mangione's arrest will air on CBS News Minnesota on Wednesday evening. When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News Minnesota app, on Pluto TV or on YouTube.

Mangione was denied bail and contested extradition to New York on Tuesday. On his way to the courthouse in Pennsylvania, he yelled at reporters that what was happening to him was "an insult to the intelligence of the American people."

Mangione is expected to plead not guilty to the Pennsylvania charges of forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime and false identification to law enforcement. His defense attorney, Thomas Dickey, said he would advise Mangione to enter the same plea to the New York charge of second-degree murder.

Thompson, 50, was shot and killed outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 4. He was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, UnitedHealth Group's insurance arm, in April of 2021.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 10, 2024.