Live: White House briefing January 23, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2018
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Sessions and the special counsel: CBS News confirmed that special counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election;
- FBI Director Christopher Wray: Tuesday afternoon, President Trump denied reports that Sessions, following Mr. Trump's instructions, had pressured FBI Director Christopher Wray to force out his deputy, Andrew McCabe. CBS News has confirmed, through a person familiar with the matter, that Sessions did pressure Wray to replace McCabe, although that source was unaware whether Wray threatened to to resign over it;
- Trump tower ethics: About one year ago, Mr. Trump promised to donate the profits from any foreign governments staying in his namesake hotels to the U.S. Treasury. AP reports that after Saudi Arabian, Malaysian and Kuwaiti groups have booked rooms in the president's hotels, no such payments have been made to the Treasury.
- One week out from State of the Union: The president is set to deliver his first formal State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday Jan. 30.