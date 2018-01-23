At tariffs sign-off, Trump says Chris Wray didn't threaten to resign

President Trump on Tuesday addressed reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has testified before Robert Mueller's special counsel, and that Sessions, upon his request, had pressured FBI Director Christopher Wray to force out FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Mr. Trump denied that Wray ever threatened to resign over the McCabe matter. CBS News has confirmed, through a person familiar with the matter, that Sessions did indeed pressure Wray to replace McCabe, although that source was unaware whether Wray threatened to to resign over it. In the past, Mr. Trump has lambasted McCabe.

"No. He didn't at all. He did not even a little bit," Mr. Trump said, asked about Wray after Axios reported Monday night that he had threatened to resign. "Nope. And he's gonna do a good job."

The president also said he was unconcerned about Sessions' interview with the special counsel. Sessions recused himself from the FBI's Russia probe, to Mr. Trump's great frustration. Mr. Trump said he has not spoken to Sessions about that testimony.

"I'm not at all concerned," Mr. Trump said, asked about Sessions' testimony.

Mr. Trump was in the Oval Office signing a measure imposing tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The administration says the decision is part of Mr. Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S. favor tariffs, but a larger number of companies that install solar-power systems say their costs will rise and jobs will be lost.

The order calls on LG and others to build washing machines in the U.S., and uphold fair trade principles. Mr. Trump said U.S. countries will not be taken advantage of, ahead of signing the executive orders.

The president aid the U.S. is renegotiating a deal on NAFTA. That renegotiation, he said, is moving along well, but if it doesn't work out, the U.S. will terminate it.

CBS News' Pat Milton contributed to this report.