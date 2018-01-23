Sessions interviewed in special counsel's Russia probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team as its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election continues, CBS News' Paula Reid reports.

Reid reports that Sessions was interviewed last week in the probe. Sessions was questioned for several hours, the New York Times first reported. The interview is the first known meeting between Mueller's team and a Trump White House cabinet official as it looks for possible ties between Russian entities and the Trump campaign or its associates.

Sessions had previously come under fire for misleading Congress on his knowledge of contacts between Trump associates and the Russian government over the course of the 2016 campaign. In March, he recused himself from the government's Russia investigation.

During his most recent testimony on Capitol Hill, Sessions was adamant that his loyalty to the Justice Department and to the administration has not wavered amid allegations of collusion and Russian influence.

"I spent 15 years in that department, I love that department, I honor that department and will do my best to be your attorney general," Sessions said.

"As I said before, my story has never changed. I have always told the truth, and I have answered every question to the best of my recollection as I will continue to do today," he added.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb said in a statement to CBS News of Sessions' interview, "Out of respect for the Special Counsel and his process and because of privacy obligations to witnesses, the White House does not comment on potential or actual witnesses appearing before the Special Counsel."