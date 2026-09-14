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A $40,000 balance isn't automatically too large for consolidation, but this option could still be out of reach. Hanizam/Getty Images

There's a big difference between carrying a few thousand dollars in credit card debt and owing tens of thousands of dollars across multiple credit cards, particularly in today's economic environment. At that level, even the monthly minimum credit card payments can consume a substantial part of your budget, while the high interest charges that compound month after month can make it difficult to gain much ground — even when you're consistently paying more than the minimum.

There are a lot of borrowers facing that type of pressure right now, too, as credit card balances are continuing to climb upward rapidly. Americans owed $1.26 trillion on their credit cards in the second quarter of 2026, up $21 billion from the previous quarter — and they owe it at a time when the average credit card rate is hovering above 22%. In turn, finding a way to reduce the interest costs or simplify the repayment process has become increasingly important.

Debt consolidation is one potential way to do that, as it allows you to replace multiple credit card balances with a single installment loan. But borrowing enough to wipe out a large balance can be a difficult task. So, is $40,000 in credit card debt too much for the average borrower to consolidate?

Find out what debt relief options you could qualify for today.

Is $40,000 in credit card debt too much for a consolidation loan?

The good news is that it is possible to consolidate $40,000 in credit card debt with a personal loan, as some lenders offer loans large enough to cover that amount. Whether you can actually qualify for a $40,000 loan on favorable terms, however, is a different question.

Lenders generally consider several factors when deciding whether to approve a debt consolidation loan, including your credit score, income and existing debt obligations. The larger the loan you're requesting, the more important those factors can become, as the lender needs to be confident that you can afford the resulting payment.

Your credit profile could be one obstacle. While there is no universal minimum credit score required for debt consolidation, having a score in at least the mid-600s will generally open up more traditional lending options, while a stronger score can help you qualify for more competitive terms. If high credit card utilization or missed payments have already damaged your credit, though, getting approved for the full $40,000 could be difficult.

Affordability matters just as much in this equation. For example, consolidating $40,000 into a five-year loan at 12% would result in a monthly payment of about $890. At 18%, the payment would be about $1,016. So, even if the loan carries a substantially lower rate than your credit cards, you would still need enough room in your budget to reliably cover a sizable fixed payment every month.

The rate you're offered also determines whether consolidation is within reach and worthwhile. After all, the primary advantage of consolidating high-rate credit card debt is generally replacing it with a lower-rate loan. If your credit profile only qualifies you for a personal loan with a relatively high rate — particularly after origination and other fees are factored in — the potential savings could shrink considerably.

That's why $40,000 isn't necessarily "too much" to consolidate based on the balance alone. It may be too much for a particular borrower to consolidate affordably, though. Before accepting a debt consolidation loan, compare the new rate, fees, monthly payment and total repayment costs with what you're currently paying on your cards. You should also make sure the payment fits comfortably within your budget rather than simply assuming consolidation will make the debt easier to manage.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

What if you can't qualify for a $40,000 consolidation loan?

Being unable to qualify for a traditional debt consolidation loan doesn't necessarily mean you're out of options. There are other ways to consolidate credit card debt, and some may have more flexible requirements.

For example, a debt consolidation program offered through a debt relief company may be worth considering. With these programs, you typically obtain a consolidation loan through one of the company's partner lenders, and the loan proceeds are used to pay off your eligible card balances. You then make one monthly payment toward the new loan.

These programs may have more flexible credit requirements than conventional personal loans, which can make them an option for borrowers whose credit has been damaged by high utilization or other debt-related issues. But approval still isn't guaranteed, especially with a $40,000 balance. Your income and ability to afford the new payment will remain an important factor.

And if the real issue is that you can no longer afford to repay the full $40,000 balance, simply moving the debt into another loan may not solve the underlying problem. In that situation, another form of debt relief, such as debt forgiveness, could be worth exploring. Debt forgiveness programs generally focus on negotiating with your creditors to settle eligible debts for less than what's owed rather than refinancing the entire balance.

That route has significant trade-offs, though, including potential credit damage, fees and possible tax consequences on forgiven debt. Still, if your budget can't support the payments required on a $40,000 consolidation loan, comparing your other debt relief strategies can help you determine whether a different approach better addresses the problem.

The bottom line

A $40,000 credit card balance isn't automatically too large for a debt consolidation loan. The bigger question is whether your credit, income and budget allow you to qualify for a loan of that size that actually improves your situation. If you can secure a substantially lower rate and comfortably afford the payment, consolidation may provide a more structured and potentially less expensive path toward eliminating the debt. But if the loan payment would stretch your budget too far or you can't qualify for competitive terms, it may make sense to compare other debt relief options rather than forcing a consolidation strategy that doesn't fit your finances.