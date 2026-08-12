Credit card balances just rose by $21 billion. Here's how to get your debt forgiven now.

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Credit card debt forgiveness merits serious consideration now that balances are continuing to rise. Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images

Credit card balances are on the rise again.

That's based on the Household Debt and Credit Report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York this week. At a total of $1.26 trillion now, balances rose by $21 billion in the second quarter of 2026. If you've been dealing with high-rate credit card debt in recent years, however, this latest development doesn't come as a surprise. With credit card interest rates around 22% now and with your interest compounding on a daily basis once your grace period has concluded, it's easy to see how even manageable debt loads can quickly become burdensome. Add in the pressures from today's sticky but cooling inflation and higher borrowing costs resulting from elevated interest rates and borrowers find themselves in a particularly financially precarious position right now.

Fortunately, there are multiple viable debt relief options that can both reduce what you owe and help you start the delayed work of regaining your financial independence. Credit card debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, is one of the most desirable paths forward. With a credit card debt forgiveness plan, you can theoretically have 30% to 50% of your debt forgiven, giving you the financial flexibility you need to pay down the difference with ease and peace of mind. That said, not every borrower will be eligible for credit card debt forgiveness, even as balances continue to grow. Below, we'll break down the specific eligibility criteria borrowers should know to better determine their next move.

Learn about the best ways you can reduce your credit card debt here now.

How to get your credit card debt forgiven now

Credit card debt forgiveness eligibility will vary based on the servicer you use, but, in general, these are the three primary items that borrowers will need to demonstrate to boost their chances of being allowed to participate in a program:

A debt load of $7,500 or higher

If you owe a few hundred dollars or even a few thousand dollars, it may be difficult to pay down, especially at today's average rates, but you'll likely have to try your best. That's because forgiveness programs are often reserved for those with larger, unsustainable amounts, with $7,500 often being the starting point.

The more you owe, the more likely you are to qualify for forgiveness help. However, while there technically isn't a limit on how much you'll need to owe, larger, six-figure amounts may justify more powerful responses, such as bankruptcy, and may not be applicable.

Check your credit card debt forgiveness eligibility here.

A record of being behind on payments

If you're routinely making on-time payments on your credit card debt, even if they're in a minimal form, then that typically demonstrates to creditors that you don't need help and, thus, won't qualify for a forgiveness program.

That said, if you're 60, 90 or 120 days past due, then creditors may be more willing to work with you on a forgiveness program in which they can secure a lump sum payment for a reduced amount versus taking the risk of not getting paid at all. Being behind on payments, then, while not a good thing for your credit or overall financial health, can actually be helpful when trying to qualify for a settlement deal.

Documentation demonstrating an inability to pay as agreed to

Creditors won't take your word that you can't pay off what you owe – even if you have $7,500 or more in debt and have a record of being behind on payments – and they'll also want to know why you can't make your payments. Expect to be asked to provide documentation, then, surrounding any illnesses, job losses, divorces or other issues that have caused your financial situation to change and your debt to go unpaid.

Gathering this documentation in advance can help you both qualify and get the process started sooner rather than later. And that's critical for borrowers saddled with high-rate debt, as most forgiveness plans take 24 to 48 months to complete, approximately.

The bottom line

A new report outlining yet another rise in credit card balances underlines what millions of borrowers may already have known – now is the time to get help. A credit card debt forgiveness program can provide that assistance, assuming you meet the eligibility requirements outlined above. That said, each servicer and program works differently, so it's worth taking the time to review the debt relief companies and options available to you before applying. Just don't wait too long to take action, either, as the sooner you apply and get approved, the sooner you can begin the delayed work of regaining your financial health and independence.