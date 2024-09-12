We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With persistent (but cooling) inflation driving up the cost of consumer goods, high interest rates increasing the cost of borrowing and a softening job market making it tougher to find employment, a significant amount of pressure has been weighing on household budgets. As a result, more people are using their credit cards to help make ends meet, leading credit card debt to hit a record-breaking $1.14 trillion nationwide.

While credit cards can provide short-term financial flexibility, they come with a significant risk: elevated interest rates. With average credit card rates hovering near 23% currently, unpaid balances can snowball rapidly, trapping borrowers in a cycle of mounting debt. For those struggling to keep up with payments, credit card debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, may seem like an attractive solution.

With credit card debt forgiveness, the goal is to have your creditors accept a lump-sum settlement that's lower than your current balance, reducing the total amount you owe. When negotiations are successful, it's possible to have your credit card debt reduced by 30% to 50% or more — providing significant relief from your high balances. Before pursuing this option, though, it's important to understand how it could impact your credit score.

Does credit card debt forgiveness hurt your credit score?

The short answer is yes, credit card debt forgiveness can negatively affect your credit score. However, the impact depends on various factors, including your current credit score and the specifics of your debt settlement agreement.

When you engage in debt settlement, you typically work with a debt relief company that negotiates with your creditors to accept less than the full amount owed. This process often involves several steps that can harm your credit:

Stopping payments: Most debt relief companies advise you to stop making payments your credit score

Account status changes: As you fall behind on payments, your accounts may be marked as delinquent or sent to collections, further harming your credit.

As you fall behind on payments, your accounts may be Settlement reporting: Once a settlement is reached, the creditor will typically report the account as "settled for less than the full balance" on your credit report. This notation can negatively impact your credit score and remain on your report for up to seven years.

Closing accounts: Settled accounts are usually closed, which can reduce your available credit and potentially increase your credit utilization ratio.

The magnitude of the impact on your credit score can vary, however. For example, if you currently have a high credit score, you may see a more dramatic drop, as the negative items will contrast sharply with your previously positive credit history. On the other hand, if your credit is already damaged due to late payments, high credit utilization or other factors, the additional impact of debt settlement may be less severe.

It's worth noting that while debt settlement can hurt your credit score in the short term, it may still be a better option than continuing to struggle with unmanageable debt or filing for bankruptcy. Over time, as you rebuild your credit, your score can recover.

How to decide if credit card debt settlement is right for you

Deciding whether to pursue credit card debt settlement requires careful consideration of your financial situation and long-term goals. Here are some factors to weigh:

Debt amount: Debt settlement is typically most beneficial for those with significant credit card debt, usually $10,000 or more. For smaller amounts, other options like a debt management plan, debt consolidation or a balance transfer may be more appropriate.

Ability to pay: Consider whether you have the means to make meaningful progress on your debt through regular payments. If not, debt settlement might be a viable option.

Consider whether you have the means to make meaningful progress on your debt through regular payments. If not, Credit score implications: If maintaining a high credit score is crucial for your near-term plans, debt settlement may not be the best choice. However, if you're willing to accept a temporary hit to your credit for long-term financial stability, it could be worth considering.

Tax consequences: Be aware that forgiven debt may be treated as taxable income by the IRS.

Time frame: Debt settlement programs typically take two to four years to complete. Consider whether you're willing and able to commit to this process.

The bottom line

While credit card debt forgiveness can offer a path out of overwhelming debt, it's not without its drawbacks. The impact on your credit score can be significant, potentially affecting your ability to obtain credit, secure favorable interest rates or even rent a home in the near future. For those drowning in high-interest credit card debt with no clear way out, though, the long-term benefits of debt settlement may outweigh the temporary credit score damage.