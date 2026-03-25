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Consolidating your high-rate debt could save you a substantial amount of money this year. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

If you've ever carried a revolving balance on your credit card, you may know from experience that the math is designed to work against you. While the balance on your credit card statement stays front and center, the interest quietly compounds in the background. At today's average credit card rate of about 21%, that can result in paying thousands of dollars in interest on even a modest balance. And, not all cardholders are carrying modest balances. Millions of borrowers are sitting on five-figure card balances, and the gap between what they owe and what they'll ultimately pay grows wider with every billing cycle.

In these cases, debt consolidation, which allows you to roll your high-rate balances into a lower-rate personal loan, can be one of the most useful tools to employ. Right now, personal loan rates are averaging about 12%, which means that the rates on these loans are about 9% lower than the average credit card APR. That may not sound significant, but when stretched across tens of thousands of dollars and several years of repayment, it translates into money that can either stay in your pocket or disappear into a lender's coffers.

Whether debt consolidation makes sense for your situation, though, depends on how much you stand to save. So how much can you actually save with debt consolidation if you take the plunge this year, and what options are available if consolidation isn't the right fit? Those are the questions we'll answer below.

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How much can you save with debt consolidation in 2026?

The potential savings from debt consolidation depend on your balance, repayment term, and most importantly, the difference between your current interest rate and your new one. To illustrate, let's do the math on a credit card with a rate of 21% and a personal loan at 12%, repaid over 60 months.

One important caveat: The figures below assume you qualify for a competitive personal loan rate. Borrowers with lower credit scores may be offered much higher rates, which could significantly reduce or potentially eliminate the savings.

On $5,000 in credit card debt

$5,000 credit card balance at 21% repaid over 60 months: A monthly payment of about $135 and about $3,116 in total interest

A monthly payment of about $135 and about $3,116 in total interest $5,000 debt consolidation loan at 12% with a 60-month term: A monthly payment of about $111 and about $1,673 in total interest

Carrying $5,000 on a credit card at 21% over five years costs roughly $3,116 in total interest, with a monthly payment of about $135. Consolidating that same balance into a 12% personal loan drops the interest to around $1,673, though, which equates to a total savings of more than $1,440. Your monthly payment also falls to roughly $111, freeing up about $24 per month.

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On $10,000 in credit card debt

$10,000 credit card balance at 21% repaid over 60 months: A monthly payment of about $271 and about $6,232 in total interest

A monthly payment of about $271 and about $6,232 in total interest $10,000 debt consolidation loan at 12% with a 60-month term: A monthly payment of about $222 and about $3,347 in total interest

At $10,000, the stakes roughly double. At 21%, you'd pay approximately $6,232 in interest over five years. If you're consolidating into a loan at 12%, though, that figure falls to about $3,347 — a difference of nearly $2,900. The monthly payment also drops from around $271 to $222, a savings of close to $50 per month.

On $25,000 in credit card debt

$25,000 credit card balance at 21% repaid over 60 months: A monthly payment of about $676 and about $15,580 in total interest

A monthly payment of about $676 and about $15,580 in total interest $25,000 debt consolidation loan at 12% with a 60-month term: A monthly payment of about $556 and about $8,367 in total interest

This is where consolidation delivers its most significant impact. Paying off $25,000 in credit card debt at 21% over five years costs more than $15,580 in interest alone. Shift that same balance to a 12% personal loan, and interest costs drop to roughly $8,367 — a total savings of more than $7,200. The monthly payments also fall from approximately $676 to $556.

What other strategies can you use for high-rate credit card debt?

Debt consolidation isn't the only path out of high-rate credit card debt. There are plenty of other debt relief strategies you can use to get rid of your expensive debt, so it may be worth discussing your options with a debt relief expert if you're unsure about what path to take.

One option is a debt management plan offered through a credit counseling agency. With this approach, a credit counselor works directly with your creditors to reduce your interest rate — sometimes to as low as 6% to 8% — and consolidate your payments into a single monthly amount. These plans take three to five years to complete (on average), but they don't require good credit to qualify.

Debt settlement is another option. This more aggressive strategy involves negotiating with creditors on a lump-sum settlement that's less than the full amount owed. The remainder of your balance is then forgiven. This approach can result in significant debt reductions, but also has its credit and tax downsides to consider as well.

The bottom line

Debt consolidation can save you a substantial amount of money if you're carrying high-rate credit card balances and can qualify for a lower-rate personal loan. The higher your balance and the bigger the rate differential, the more impactful the savings become. It's not your only option, though. If a debt consolidation loan isn't accessible given your credit profile, a debt relief expert or credit counselor can help you explore alternative routes toward reducing your high-rate debt.