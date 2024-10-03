Hurricane Kirk still a powerful Category 3 storm in the Atlantic; life-threatening surf expected along East Coast

Hurricane Kirk swirling in Atlantic Ocean, not to hit land Hurricane Kirk swirling in Atlantic Ocean, not to hit land 00:22

Waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast and in eastern Canada, Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Kirk is a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and it is expected to "steadily weaken" beginning Saturday and remain away from land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday. Forecasters warned that "large swells" could reach the East Coast by Sunday.

"Weakening is forecast through early next week, but Kirk will remain a large hurricane for the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday in a public advisory.

Swells generated by Kirk were already affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles Saturday, the center said. The swells could reach the East Coast, Atlantic Canada and the Bahamas Saturday night and Sunday, and the Azores on Monday, according to the center.

A satellite image of Hurricane Kirk in the Atlantic at 9:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 5, 2024. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

Where is Hurricane Kirk headed?

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The major hurricane is located in the central Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph as of Saturday night. It was located about 1,140 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The hurricane was heading north at 20 mph Saturday, but it is expected to turn northeast on Sunday and Monday.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and finishes Nov. 30, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October. Hurricane activity tends to peak in mid-September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico, 2nd hurricane churns in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Sunday. It was forecast to "bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to portions of the west coast of Florida next week," the hurricane center said.

As of Saturday evening, Milton was centered 245 miles north of Veracruz, Mexico, and 385 miles west-northwest of Veracruz, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was inching north-northeast at 3 mph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Leslie remained a Category 1 storm Saturday night in the Eastern Atlantic, forecasters said. But it also was not yet deemed a threat to land. A "gradual weakening trend" is forecast to begin on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storms formed as many people in the U.S. Southeast still lacked running water, cellphone service and electricity as rescuers searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week and left a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

At least 229 people were confirmed dead across multiple states Saturday in one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history, according to a tally by CBS News.

President Biden went to Florida and Georgia Thursday to survey the widespread damage from the storm.

The trip is the president's second consecutive day viewing hurricane damage in the Southeast. He visited the Carolinas on Wednesday, surveying the flood damage from Greenville, South Carolina, to Asheville, North Carolina, by air, and receiving emergency response updates from officials in Raleigh.

The president announced the federal government will cover "100%" of all debris removal and emergency protective measure costs in North Carolina for six months and will do the same for Florida and Georgia for the next 90 days.