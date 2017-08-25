Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 3 storm -- live updates

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey became a Category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon, with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

As Harvey creeps toward the Texas Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center warned Texans to prepare for "life-threatening flash flooding."

Houston is expecting 15 to 25 inches of rainfall, with some areas getting up to 3 feet of total rainfall by Wednesday, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

"In terms of economic impact, Harvey will probably be on par with Hurricane Katrina," Brian McNoldy, a senior hurricane researcher at the University of Miami, told the Associated Press. "The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time."

Follow along below for live updates on the storm. All times are Eastern.

5:06 p.m.: Feds won't question families about immigration status at shelters

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a joint statement Friday saying they won't question the immigration status of families arriving to hurricane shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

The agencies said their "highest priorities are to promote life-saving and life-sustaining activities, the safe evacuation of people who are leaving the impacted area, the maintenance of public order, the prevention of the loss of property to the extent possible, and the speedy recovery of the region."

The joint statement said that routine "non-criminal immigration enforcement operations" would not be conducted at evacuation sites or assistance centers such as shelters or food banks.

It also warned that immigration laws would not be suspended, and the agencies would "be vigilant against any effort by criminals to exploit disruptions caused by the storm."

5:03 p.m.: President Trump arrives at Camp David

The president has arrived at Camp David, where he will be monitoring the storm over the weekend:

Just arrived at Camp David where I am closely watching the path and doings of Hurricane Harvey, as it strengthens to a Category 3. BE SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

4:50 p.m.: National Weather Service director: "The impacts will be extreme"

National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini issued a warning to Louisiana and Texas residents on Friday, calling the impact of Hurricane Harvey "extreme" and "devastating."

"Catastrophic inland flooding due to incredible rainfall amounts and damaging wind will also be associated with this storm," Uccellini said in a statement Friday. "The flooding will be catastrophic and life threatening. The economic impact will likely be devastating."

4:46 p.m.: NASA posts photos of storm from space

NASA posted new photos of Harvey from the International Space Station taken by astronaut Jack Fischer:

.@Astro2fish orbited over Hurricane #Harvey2017 and photographed the storm bearing down on the Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/eBzNc7NlMZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 25, 2017

4:38 p.m.: Coast Guard rescues 12

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued 12 people from the storm near Corpus Christi.

Breaking News: @USCG Air Station Corpus Christi rescued 12 as #HurricaneHarvey nears. Updates to follow soon at https://t.co/AJyH7tl8P9. pic.twitter.com/WRA8KzFQdy — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 25, 2017

4:30 p.m.: Corpus Christi mayor: "You can't force people to leave"

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb told CBSN that he hadn't issued a mandatory evacuation order citywide because "you can't force people to leave and send police out there and drag them out."

He added, "you can highly recommend it, and we've done that, and say they need to get out of low-lying areas."

McComb said he'd received a positive response of residents who were seeking higher grounds. "Many people have gone to San Antonio and points beyond," he said Friday.

4:15 p.m.: Tornado threats in Louisiana and Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for for parts of Louisiana and Texas lasting until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/WjHxXSSDFt — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 25, 2017

4:00 p.m.: Vice President Pence halts travel

Vice President Mike Pence will remain in Washington D.C. during the storm, his spokesman Marc Lotter announced on Twitter. Pence will coordinate with President Trump as he visits Camp David with first lady Melania Trump on Friday.

The White House said Marine One landed at Camp David at 3:46 p.m. on Friday, according to the pool report.

Due to #HurricaneHarvey, @VP Pence will remain in DC this wknd, coordinating with @POTUS Trump at Camp David, monitoring storm & response. — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) August 25, 2017

3:18 p.m.: President Trump tweets about Harvey

President Trump addressed the threat of Hurricane Harvey on Friday, urging residents to follow the advice of local and state officials.

I encourage everyone in the path of #HurricaneHarvey to heed the advice & orders of their local and state officials. https://t.co/N6uEWCZUrv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

3:15 p.m.: Texas governor requests disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held an afternoon news conference warning residents that Harvey is going to be a "very major disaster." Abbott said Friday that he's asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration.

Abbott warned residents in coastal areas to evacuate their homes, even if local officials hadn't issued an official warning.

"Even if an evacuation order has not been issued by your local official," Abbott said, "if you are in areas between Corpus Christi and Houston, and maybe even some other areas, especially low lying areas, you need to strongly consider evacuating."

He added, "You don't want to put yourself in a situation where you could be subject to a search and rescue."

3:00 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 3

