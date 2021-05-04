Millions flee for safety ahead of Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Harvey has grown into a life-threatening Category 4 storm, endangering 22 million people in its path. Storm surges of up to 12 feet are expected in some places, with up to 40 inches of rain possible as the hurricane stalls. Winds have reached 125 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service says parts of Texas may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. On Friday, people were fleeing the central Texas Coast ahead of the storm. David Begnaud reports.