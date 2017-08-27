Trump to travel to flood-ravaged Texas on Tuesday

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know," Sanders said. "We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers."

Sanders made the announcement upon Mr. Trump's return to the White House Sunday, after he spent the weekend with Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet officials at Camp David, where he was briefed on the ongoing impacts of the storm.

Mr. Trump, along with Pence, led a second meeting with his Cabinet and senior members of the administration on Sunday to discuss the federal response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Harvey.

According to a readout of the meeting, Mr. Trump "continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the Governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives."

"He reminded everyone that search and rescue efforts will transition to mass care, restoring power, providing life-sustaining necessities for the population that sheltered in place, and economic recovery," the statement read.

CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.