Homeowner shot intruder as Harvey hit, police say

A homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Corpus Christi just as Hurricane Harvey was making landfall late Friday night, Corpus Chrisit police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was coherent when police arrived on scene, Corpus Christi police tweeted. According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the victim was shot in the head.

Update on shooting @ 7100 Ficus Ct. homeowner shot intruder. Victim @ Hosp. with gunshot wound was coherent when medics took him. PIO Pace — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 26, 2017

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, made landfall just after 11 p.m. eastern time on Friday with winds of 130 mph. It's the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. in over a decade, and the most powerful storm to hit Texas since 1961.

The storm prompted Facebook to activate its Safety Check feature, which allows Facebook users to let family and friends know they are safe.