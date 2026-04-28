How much can you sell a 1-ounce gold coin for this May?

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Before you sell your gold coins, make sure you know what a good price is in the current market landscape. SimpleImages/Getty Images

The best time to sell gold is rarely obvious given the precious metal's penchant for price volatility, and right now, that ambiguity is especially pronounced. Over the past year and a half, gold has rewritten its own record books, crossing the $3,000-per-ounce mark in 2025, blowing past $4,000 not long after, and making history earlier this year when prices briefly touched $5,000 per ounce for the first time. Few assets in recent memory have moved this far, this fast.

But while gold's ascent is impressive, the reality is that it hasn't moved in a straight upward line. The same macroeconomic forces that drove prices higher — trade policy upheaval, persistent inflation, central bank buying and a softening dollar — have also fueled sharp swings in both directions. As a result, gold has pulled back from that $5,000 peak it hit in early 2026, and investors are now navigating a market where the next move is anything but certain.

That volatility has some holders eyeing the exits, wondering whether now is the moment to convert paper gains into real ones by offloading some of their physical gold assets. But how much can you really expect to get if you sell a 1-ounce gold coin in today's market?

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How much can you sell a 1-ounce gold coin for right now?

Gold's spot price currently sits at $4,585.53 per ounce, which represents the live market price for gold traded in large quantities on global commodities exchanges. That number is a useful benchmark, but it's important to understand that it isn't the amount that a gold dealer will hand you a check for if you sell right now.

In practice, most dealers will offer somewhere between 95% and 98% of the current spot price for standard 1-ounce gold bullion coins. At today's price of $4,585.53, that puts the realistic selling range at roughly $4,356 to $4,493 for a typical bullion coin. That spread accounts for dealer overhead, transaction costs and the margin dealers need to build in to profitably resell the metal.

That said, not all gold coins are created equal, and some can command prices well above spot. American Gold Eagles, Canadian Gold Maple Leafs and South African Krugerrands are among the most widely recognized and liquid gold coins on the market, which often translates to stronger offers. Gold coins with limited mintages, high professional grades from services or special proof finishes can attract collectors willing to pay a significant numismatic premium on top of the melt value.

The condition of the coin plays a significant role as well. For example, an uncirculated coin stored in its original capsule or mint packaging will fetch more than one that's been handled frequently or shows signs of wear. Even minor surface scratches can dampen a dealer's offer, as pristine coins are simply easier to resell. If you're unsure of your coin's grade, having it professionally evaluated before selling is worth considering, especially at current price levels.

It's also worth noting that gold's recent price volatility cuts both ways. Prices have already pulled back significantly from the historic high reached earlier this year, meaning sellers who wait could see prices rebound — or they could fall further. Timing the market is notoriously difficult and you should be cautious about trying to call a precise peak.

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How to maximize profits when selling your gold

Getting the best possible return on your 1-ounce gold coin requires a bit of legwork, but the effort can pay off substantially given today's prices. Start by getting multiple quotes. Local coin dealers, regional precious metals buyers and national online dealers can all offer different prices depending on their current inventory needs and customer base. Walking into one shop and accepting the first offer leaves money on the table. A competing bid is often all it takes to improve an offer.

Online precious metals dealers, on the other hand, frequently provide competitive buy prices and will walk you through a mail-in appraisal process. As you weigh those offers, though, just be sure to account for shipping and insurance costs, which add up quickly when you're sending thousands of dollars' worth of metal through the mail. Many reputable online buyers will reimburse shipping or factor it into their quotes, but it's worth confirming those policies upfront.

For rare, graded or collectible coins, peer-to-peer platforms and auction houses that specialize in numismatics can yield better returns than a standard bullion dealer, since you're selling to buyers who value the coin beyond its metal content. The tradeoff, however, is time. Auctions move on their own schedule and platform fees can vary widely.

You should also keep taxes in mind before you sell. The IRS classifies precious metals as collectibles, and profits from the sale are subject to capital gains tax. Depending on how long you've held the coin and your income bracket, that tax liability could be meaningful at today's prices.

The bottom line

With gold's spot price at $4,585.53 per ounce, a 1-ounce gold coin represents a substantial asset, and for anyone who purchased before gold's historic run, a significant profit opportunity. The amount you'll actually receive, though, depends heavily on the coin's type and condition, the buyer you choose and how diligently you shop your options.

Standard bullion coins will generally fetch slightly below spot price from dealers, while rare or certified coins can command meaningful premiums. In turn, comparing multiple offers, understanding the tax implications and knowing your coin's specific characteristics are the keys to making the most of the current market.