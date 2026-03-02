We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today's high gold price isn't a reason to avoid gold coins — it's a reason to be more deliberate about the ones you buy. SimpleImages/Getty Images

The conventional wisdom has always been to buy gold when stocks and other traditional investment vehicles look shaky. But at today's gold price of over $5,408 an ounce — a price that would have seemed absurd five years ago — the more pressing question isn't whether to buy gold. It's whether buying it now, with prices close to a historic peak, still makes any financial sense at all.

For most investors, it does, but not for the reasons most people assume, and not with every product on the market. Gold's surge past $5,000 was the result of years of grinding pressure caused by compounding structural forces: central banks diversifying away from dollar-denominated reserves, persistent inflation eroding confidence in paper assets and geopolitical instability that shows no sign of resolving. Those driving forces don't disappear simply because a price chart looks intimidating.

What does change at $5,408 an ounce, though, is the math. A single 1-ounce gold coin now represents a significant financial commitment, which means the specific coins you choose matter far more than they did when gold was trading at half this price. So what gold coins make the most sense right now? That's what we'll examine below.

Start adding gold to your investment mix today.

Which gold coins are best to buy right now?

Here are some of the gold coins worth considering in today's market:

American Gold Eagle (1-ounce and fractional)

The Gold Eagle is widely considered one of the most liquid gold coins in the U.S. market, period. Precious metal dealers know it, buyers recognize it and it trades with minimal friction. Minted by the United States Mint, the Gold Eagle is backed by the U.S. government for weight and purity, and it's struck in 22-karat gold, which blends durability with value. The downside is that it carries one of the higher premiums in the market, which can add significantly to the cost of a 1-ounce American Gold Eagle coin. And, those premiums can be proportionally steeper on fractional gold coin sizes, which the Gold Eagle comes in.

Protect your investments with the help of gold and silver now.

American Gold Buffalo (1 ounce)

The Buffalo is the only .9999 fine gold coin produced by the U.S. Mint. For buyers who care about purity, this is the domestic option worth considering right now. From a pure investment standpoint, you're getting marginally more gold per coin, and premiums tend to run slightly lower than the Eagle's. Liquidity is also strong with American Gold Buffalo coins.

The significant limitation, though, is that American Gold Buffalo coins only come in a 1-ounce size, which at today's prices means a single coin costs north of $5,500 when adding in premiums. For buyers who want domestic gold but need smaller entry points, the Buffalo won't solve the problem.

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf (1-ounce and fractional)

The Maple Leaf is the global benchmark for refined gold coins, carrying .9999 fineness and strong recognition from dealers worldwide. Premiums for these coins are generally the lowest among major sovereign coins, and the Canadian Mint's fractional options (1/10-ounce, 1/4-ounce and half-ounce coins are available) give buyers a practical way to participate without committing to a five-figure purchase. The Maple Leaf also features advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, which has made it attractive to buyers who are cautious about authenticity at these price levels.

South African Krugerrand (1-ounce and fractional)

The Krugerrand was the original bullion coin, and it still trades at some of the tightest premiums in the market. It's .9167 fine, the same alloy composition as the Gold Eagle, which means it's slightly more durable than purer coins and less prone to surface scratching. Its decades-long global track record also makes it easy to sell, and dealers are deeply familiar with it.

For buyers who are strictly focused on acquiring the most gold content per dollar spent, the Krugerrand is one of the better options available right now — and its fractional sizes are a good alternative for buyers who don't want to commit a full ounce at a time.

1/10-ounce fractional coins from any major sovereign mint

With gold prices as high as they are now, the practical argument for fractional coins is strong. A 1/10-ounce coin from the U.S. Mint, Royal Canadian Mint or Austrian Mint puts physical gold within reach, and it gives holders the flexibility to liquidate in smaller increments rather than selling an entire ounce at once — a meaningful advantage when a single ounce is worth this much.

The trade-off is real, though. Premium percentages on fractional coins are significantly higher, but for buyers building a position gradually, or for those who want gold as a hedge without locking up thousands of dollars in a single purchase, the fractional calculus makes sense.

The bottom line

With gold at $5,408 an ounce, there are reasons to be more deliberate about which gold coins you buy. The Canadian Gold Maple Leaf and Krugerrand offer a combination of low premiums and strong liquidity right now, but if you want domestic options, the Gold Buffalo is a solid choice for 1-ounce purchases. Regardless of which coin you choose, though, fractional sizes also deserve a second look at today's prices. An ounce of gold is no longer a casual transaction, and your buying strategy should reflect that.