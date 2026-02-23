We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no question about how remarkable gold's price run has been over the last year — and over the last few months in particular. Not only did gold experience the strongest annual price gains in decades throughout 2025, but the precious metal hit an all-time high of over $5,500 per troy ounce in late January 2026. While the value has dipped somewhat in the time since, the price of gold is still sitting above $5,100 per ounce right now. That's tough to ignore if you're sitting on gold coins and bars or other gold holdings, especially if you bought in when the price was much lower.

But knowing that gold is worth a lot right now and actually getting top dollar for it when you sell your gold assets are two very different things. The precious metals market is full of buyers eager to profit from the gap between what they pay you and what they can turn around and sell your gold for, after all. And, if you walk into the wrong shop or accept the first offer that comes your way, you could leave a significant amount of money on the table — money that's rightfully yours, given how historic this gold bull market has been.

How do you make sure you're capturing as much value as possible when selling your gold, though? With a little preparation, most sellers can meaningfully improve their outcome. Here's how to do that.

How can you sell your gold for the most money?

If you want to sell your gold for top dollar, there are some small, practical choices you can make that may add up to a much better outcome. Here's how to stack the odds in your favor:

Know what you actually have

Not all gold is valued the same way. A 1-ounce gold bullion coin, a 10-ounce gold bar and a gold necklace being sold as scrap gold will be priced using different formulas. Gold bullion and widely recognized coins tend to fetch prices closest to spot. Jewelry and uncommon items are often discounted because buyers must melt or resell them with more effort.

So, before you ask for quotes from buyers, be sure to identify:

The weight in troy ounces or grams

The purity, which could be 24k, 22k, 14k, etc.

The product type, whether it's a gold bullion bar, sovereign coin, collectible coin or jewelry

Knowing this information will help you determine whether you're being offered a fair price for your gold assets.

Track spot prices, but don't sell blindly

The gold spot price is your anchor, but it's not your offer. Gold buyers and precious metal dealers build in margins when determining the price of gold, and those margins change daily based on demand, inventory and resale liquidity. So, watch spot prices for a few days or weeks to understand the range. If gold prices spike briefly, some buyers widen spreads. If gold prices stabilize, competition among buyers can improve your payout.

You don't need perfect timing when selling your gold. You just need to have enough information and awareness to avoid selling on a random down day or during a period when gold buyers are especially cautious.

Get multiple quotes and compare apples to apples

Not taking the time to compare offers is how many gold sellers lose money. Two buyers can quote you 95% of the spot price to buy your gold assets, but if one deducts fees, shipping and assay costs from that price — and the other doesn't — there's a clear winner in the mix. So, before you sell, always ask:

What percentage of the spot price will I receive?

Are there any testing, processing or shipping fees?

When do I get paid?

You should also compare at least three to five quotes from buyers before making a decision on who to sell your gold to. Comparing quotes takes a little time, but it could add hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to the final payout, depending on how much gold you're selling.

Choose the right type of buyer for your gold

Different gold buyers excel at different products, so be sure to match your gold to the buyer who wants it most. Liquidity drives pricing, so this step can have a big impact on the outcome.

Online gold dealers often pay heftier prices for standard gold bars and coins, for example. Local coin shops, on the other hand, can be competitive and convenient buyers when you're selling physical gold, especially if you want same-day payment. And, private gold buyers and marketplaces may pay more for collectible gold coins, but these options tend to come with more risk and hassle.

Keep taxes in mind

Your net proceeds aren't just the sale price of your gold assets. Depending on how long you've held the gold and how much you gained, the subsequent taxes you're responsible for can take a bite out of your profit. That doesn't mean you shouldn't sell your gold — but it does mean you should factor taxes into your timing and expectations so you're not surprised later.

The bottom line

Selling gold for the most money isn't about guessing where prices go next. It's about preparation, comparison and choosing the buyer who values your specific gold the most in today's market. When you know what you own, track spot prices, gather competing quotes and understand how buyers price different products, you keep control of the transaction instead of handing it over to whoever makes the first offer.