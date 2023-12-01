We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In an age where digital transactions dominate, investing in precious metals like gold has become more accessible than ever. For example, numerous gold investing platforms can be utilized to buy gold bars and coins. In fact, even big box retailers like Costco and Walmart now sell gold bars online, so there is no shortage of options. And, there are plenty of other online gold investing options at your fingertips, from gold stocks to gold ETFs, which can also help to create a diversified portfolio.

Given the copious digital investing options you can choose from, finding the best online gold dealer has become a crucial step for many investors, whether the goal is to add physical gold to a gold IRA or simply invest in gold to minimize risk from other investments. After all, it's important to ensure that your gold meets the investment standards and arrives to you safely after you purchase it online.

But how exactly can you determine what the best online gold dealer is? Well, there are a few ways to narrow down the options and find an online gold dealer that ensures a secure and profitable investment.

How to find the best online gold dealer

The strategies outlined below can be used to help find the best online gold dealer for your unique needs:

Weigh reputation and trustworthiness

Begin your search by evaluating the reputation and trustworthiness of potential online gold dealers. Look for customer reviews, testimonials and ratings on independent review platforms. In general, reputable dealers should have a track record of transparent transactions, timely deliveries and fair pricing — and their reviews should reflect that. It may also help to check if they are accredited by industry organizations and adhere to relevant regulations.

Consider authentication and certification

When narrowing down the options, it may also help to ensure that the online gold dealer provides authentication and certification for their products. Reputable dealers will offer detailed information about the gold they sell, including its purity, weight and origin. You can also look for certifications from recognized institutions, such as the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) or reputable mints, guaranteeing the quality of the gold.

Review product selection

The best online gold dealers tend to offer a diverse selection of products that cater to different investor preferences. Whether you are interested in coins, bars or rounds, finding a dealer with a broad range of options allows you to tailor your investment to your specific goals. And, it may also benefit you to check for the availability of both new and pre-owned gold products — which allows for even more diversity in your investment options.

Compare pricing and fees

It may also benefit you to compare the pricing structures and fees of different online gold dealers. After all, transparent pricing with minimal hidden fees is an essential part of a sound investment.

It can help to pay attention to premiums over the spot price of gold and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Some dealers may also offer volume discounts or reduced fees for larger transactions, so factor this into your decision-making process.

Explore security and storage options

Physical gold should be shipped securely and stored safely to avoid losses, so it can help to consider the security measures the online gold dealer employs for transactions and shipments. Look for dealers who use secure payment methods and offer fully insured and trackable shipping to ensure that your gold will arrive as expected.

Some dealers may also provide storage options for your gold, either through allocated or unallocated accounts, giving you flexibility in how you manage and store your investment.

Compare customer service

Quality customer service is a critical aspect of any reputable online gold dealer. It's important to choose a dealer with responsive and knowledgeable customer support to address your inquiries and concerns. Reliable communication is especially crucial when making significant investments into this precious metal, ensuring you have peace of mind throughout the entire process.

Assess educational resources

A good, trustworthy online gold dealer will not only facilitate transactions but will often provide educational resources to help you make informed decisions. Look for dealers who offer market insights, investment guides and other educational materials to empower you as an investor — especially if you're newer to the gold investing landscape.

The bottom line

Investing in gold online can be a lucrative venture if approached with diligence and care. By considering factors such as reputation, authentication, product selection, pricing, security, customer service and educational resources, you can confidently choose the best online gold dealer for your investment goals. And, as the gold market continues to evolve, staying informed and partnering with a trustworthy dealer will be key to navigating the exciting world of precious metal investments.