With all the economic turmoil of the past few years, more people have turned to gold as a safe haven for their investments. Gold offers many benefits, from stable returns to protection from inflation, which makes it a valuable part of any investment portfolio.

One popular way of investing in gold is by buying gold bars and coins, also known as bullion. These are available in different sizes and weights and can offer a sense of comfort to investors who prefer tangible assets. They're also highly liquid, making them easy to sell for cash when needed.

When it comes to purchasing physical gold, there are plenty of options available, from well-known online dealers to dubious pawnshops. In this article, we explore the best places to buy your gold bars and coins so you can make a knowledgeable decision and invest your money wisely.

Where to buy gold bars and coins

Where you choose to buy gold depends on your preferences, but these are the best places to consider.

Licensed online retailers

Online gold retailers offer the convenience of purchasing gold bars and coins from the comfort of your own home. These dealers are a popular option due to their accessibility, wide variety of products and pricing transparency. Some even offer discounts for buying in large quantities or paying for your purchase by credit card.

However, when buying gold online, it's essential to conduct your due diligence and select a reputable seller. As with any financial product, there are scammers out there. So, look up the reviews and reputation of any retailer you're considering on sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot to make sure you'll be working with legitimate professionals who treat their customers fairly.

Some of the most trustworthy and well-known gold dealers include JM Bullion, American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) and American Hartford Gold.

Local precious metal retailers

You can also visit a physical store to buy gold bars or coins. This allows you to inspect the gold in person and ask staff any questions you have about its authenticity, purity and other factors.

As with online dealers, do your research ahead of time to find ones with solid reputations. Compare prices between several retailers before purchasing, and bear in mind that prices from traditional retailers may be higher than online retailers due to the overhead costs of maintaining a brick-and-mortar location. And, before buying gold anywhere, be sure you know the current spot price so you can make an informed decision.

Banks

Some banks in the U.S. sell gold bars and coins (as well as silver coins). This can be a good option for investors who prefer the public accountability of a federally regulated institution. However, your options may be limited compared to what you'll find at an online retailer. You can call your local bank to find out if they sell gold.

The bottom line

When buying physical gold, make sure you're buying from a reputable dealer that offers competitive prices and excellent customer service.

While you can buy gold bars and coins from pawnshops or individual sellers on marketplaces like eBay and Craigslist, it can be harder to verify the authenticity of their offerings, plus these sellers may have fewer reviews to rely on. It's best to stick with the options listed above to ensure you invest wisely.