Gold is often considered a popular choice for investors seeking to preserve their wealth and protect their portfolios. For centuries, it's been regarded as a safe-haven asset that provides steady returns and isn't subject to economic fluctuations and turbulence like other assets are.

But with many ways to invest in gold, it's important to familiarize yourself with all of them so you can make the most informed investing decision. One popular form of gold investing is via gold bullion.

What is gold bullion?

The term "bullion" refers to precious metals in their purest form. Gold bullion is physical gold bars or coins made primarily for investment purposes. Generally, gold bars and coins are made of 99.5% to 99.99% pure gold. Their prices are based on current market gold prices and their weight and purity.

Gold bars and coins come in various sizes and denominations to cater to different investor needs. The most common sizes are 1 oz, 10 oz, and 1 kg for bars and 1 oz, 1/2 oz and 1/10 oz for coins. The mints that produce these gold bars and coins ensure buyers of their authenticity and purity. Popular mints include the U.S. Royal Mint, Canadian Mint and PAMP Suisse.

Benefits of investing in gold bullion

There are several benefits of investing in gold bars and coins. They include:

How to invest in gold bullion

There are several ways to invest in gold bullion. One popular method is by purchasing gold bullion bars or coins from a reputable dealer. Online gold bullion dealers offer a wide range of products and allow you to shop from the comfort of your own home. Local dealers are an excellent option for investors who prefer to physically inspect gold bullion before buying.

Once you've purchased gold bars or coins, you must insure it and store it securely. Some storage options include in a home fireproof safe or a safe deposit box at a bank or credit union.

Alternatively, you can buy shares in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in gold bullion.

The bottom line

Gold bullion is a great option for anyone seeking a stable investment to diversify their portfolio and protect their wealth from economic volatility. And with various types of gold bars and coins readily available on the market, investing in gold bullion is more accessible than ever.

That said, as with any investment, it's crucial to do your research and understand market trends before investing in gold bullion. Purchasing gold bars and coins requires identifying legitimate gold dealers, buying the correct weight and purity, and choosing a secure storage option. Be sure to look for these things when considering buying any gold bar or coin.

