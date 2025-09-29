We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many of the investors who bought gold early may now be able to sell their assets for a hefty profit. Sankai/Getty Images

The price of gold has surged at numerous points in recent years, breaking record after record amid a shifting economic landscape. And, with the price now sitting at $3,800 per ounce (as of September 29, 2025), gold has hit another all-time high. One reason for the price uptick is that gold investing has grown in popularity recently, as investors can use the precious metal to protect their wealth from losses due to economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation, which erode the value of the dollar.

When things start to feel shaky, many turn to gold investments as a way to hedge against inflation while diversifying their portfolios and protecting against stock market losses — and that's precisely what happened over the last year or two. Many investors flocked to gold amid the inflationary environment, and a significant number of them bought at a much lower price than you could get today, meaning that there may be room to turn a profit now that gold's price is sitting above $3,800 per ounce.

If you invested in gold at this same point a year ago, for example, when the gold price was $2,630 per ounce, your gold investment would be up by about 31%. Given this remarkable rise, those who bought early may be wondering how they can sell for a profit now. Here's what the experts have to say about that.

How to sell your gold investment for a profit now, according to experts

If you want to sell your gold investment, here's how experts say you can get started.

Evaluate whether it's the right time to sell

First, you have to assess whether now is the right time to sell. The Federal Reserve just conducted its first rate cut of 2025 and more could be coming later this year. When the Federal Reserve cuts rates, gold prices typically go up, as interest-bearing accounts like certificates of deposit (CDs) or savings accounts become less appealing due to lower earning opportunities.

"Whether now is a good time to sell or not depends on individual circumstances. If you need the money and you're sitting on a potential profit, now's a great time. But most analysts agree the gold top isn't in yet, so it may pay to wait further," says Brett Elliott, director of marketing at American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX).

Review your gold investments

If you're looking to sell gold, the type you own plays a role, as the selling process varies based on your particular gold investment. Common gold investing types can include:

If you have a mix of gold investments, it's important to decide which ones are worth selling and which ones are worth keeping.

Compare your options for selling gold

If you have physical gold, such as gold bars, coins or jewelry, you may want to find someone local to sell to, says Joshua Barone, wealth manager at Savvy Advisors.

"That way, you're not shipping a piece of high-valued metal through the mail to somebody that you don't know. You're actually going there in person and dealing with them face-to-face," says Barone.

You can also check to see if the seller you purchased from offers a buyback program.

If you do end up selling gold online, be sure to weigh your shipping and insurance policy options, Barone says. Before choosing a company, look at the reviews posted to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot and Google, as a key part of selling is working with a reputable company.

"Working with trustworthy specialty retailers, whether in person or through the internet, is the best approach," says Elliott. "Market rates can vary slightly, but in general, you'll find that coin shops and bullion dealers who have a good reputation are going to offer the best prices and have the smoothest experience."

For those with investments such as gold ETFs or gold stocks, the process may be more straightforward.

"It's just like selling any other stock through a broker. Buy low, sell high and enjoy the profit," says Elliott.

Research prices and tax implications

You should also take time to research current prices and make sure you're getting a fair deal. The potential tax implications of selling should be weighed, too.

Gold investors should "look at what they've earned in the process … how their portfolio looks and make a tax assessment before they make their decision to sell." Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist at the World Gold Council, says.

For example, you may be subject to capital gains tax, collectibles tax and other investment-related taxes depending on the type of gold and your income level. So, it's generally a good idea to discuss options with a tax professional who can help you with your particular situation.

Sell gold safely and strategically

After researching your options and doing your due diligence, you can move forward to selling gold for a profit. To protect yourself, though, you may want to take a few extra steps before parting with your gold.

"If you're sending stuff off, photograph the serial numbers, the assay marks, the hallmarks, all the stamps before you send it. Confirm the weight. You can check the weight and measure against what the mint, the refiner, actually produced," says Barone.

If you're selling gold ETFs or gold stocks, go to your brokerage account to make the transaction and keep the confirmation for your records.

The bottom line

Thanks to today's record gold prices, now could be a good time to sell your gold for a profit. Just make sure you're also aware of potential downsides before making any moves.

"Selling now to lock in profits isn't a bad move. There are plenty of investors out there who have held on too long and missed their chance," says Elliott. "But the odds seem good that gold has room to run, and selling now may be leaving money on the table."

And, while selling can make sense, gold also has a unique place in your portfolio. In the current environment, it can make sense to continue adding to your holdings rather than selling. When you invest in gold, you have an asset that can help ride out market turbulence.

"Gold is a bastion of safety…and so my belief is that the long side is better than selling here," Barone says.