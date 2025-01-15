We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Certain gold assets offer more liquidity than others, and knowing which are the most liquid can benefit your portfolio. Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Amid the uncertainty marking today's economic landscape, gold continues to attract investors who are seeking the unique benefits this precious metal offers, including stability and protection against inflation. But the precious metal's appeal also reached new heights in 2024, as prices remained on a steady upward trajectory, eventually surging past $2,700 per ounce. While the price of gold has moderated somewhat in the time since, the momentum that defined gold last year has carried into early 2025, with gold's price recently ticking back up and enticing even more investors to buy in.

For investors considering gold, liquidity — the ability to quickly convert an asset to cash without significant price impact — remains a crucial consideration. While gold itself is historically one of the most liquid assets globally, the various investment vehicles that track or hold gold offer different levels of accessibility and ease of trading. Understanding these differences can help investors choose the option that best aligns with their investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Add gold to your investment portfolio now.

What gold assets offer the most liquidity to investors?

If you're one of the many investors considering a gold investment right now, the following assets offer the most liquidity:

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Gold ETFs represent the pinnacle of liquidity in gold investing. These financial instruments allow investors to gain exposure to gold without the need to own physical metal. Gold ETFs trade on stock exchanges, making it easy to buy and sell shares during market hours. The primary advantage of gold ETFs is their liquidity. Investors can quickly convert shares into cash by selling them on the stock market, often with minimal transaction costs. This makes them ideal for individuals who value both flexibility and accessibility.

However, gold ETFs do have downsides. They come with management fees that can erode returns over time, and their performance may deviate slightly from gold prices due to tracking errors. As a result, gold ETFs are typically best suited for investors seeking short- to medium-term exposure to gold with easy entry and exit points.

Learn more about your gold investing options here.

Gold futures contracts

For sophisticated investors, gold futures traded on exchanges like COMEX offer exceptional liquidity and leverage opportunities. These contracts allow investors to speculate on future gold prices without owning the metal. Futures trading is active and well-regulated, ensuring ample liquidity for buyers and sellers.

One major advantage of gold futures is leverage, which allows investors to control large amounts of gold with a relatively small upfront investment. This can amplify gains but also magnify losses, making futures a high-risk option. Liquidity in the futures market ensures quick entry and exit, but this asset class is best suited for experienced investors with a strong understanding of derivatives and risk management.

Physical gold bars and coins

Physical gold remains a cornerstone of gold investing, and coins like the American Gold Eagle and Canadian Maple Leaf, along with gold bars from reputable mints, offer high liquidity due to their universal recognition and standardized weights. Local dealers and online marketplaces also provide ample avenues for selling physical gold.

The big advantage of physical gold lies in its tangible nature, which provides a sense of security for investors. However, liquidity can vary depending on the size of the asset; smaller denominations like 1-ounce coins are easier to sell than large bars. And, transaction costs, including dealer premiums and shipping fees, can also eat into profits. As a result, physical gold is generally ideal for long-term investors who value owning a tangible asset and are prepared to navigate occasional liquidity challenges.

Gold mining stocks

Major gold mining companies' shares offer high liquidity, with the additional potential for leverage to gold price movements. The main benefit of gold mining stocks is their dual nature: They provide exposure to gold prices and the operational performance of the company. And, unlike physical gold or gold ETFs, gold mining stocks can provide dividend income and exposure to company operational improvements.

However, stock prices can be influenced by factors unrelated to gold, such as management decisions or geopolitical risks in mining regions and geopolitical concerns where mines are located. As a result, they're often best suited for investors who are comfortable with equity market exposure and those who are willing to accept higher volatility than direct gold investment.

Digital gold platforms

Digital gold platforms, such as those offered by fintech companies, allow investors to buy and sell gold in fractional amounts. These platforms store physical gold in secure vaults, while users own a proportional share. Transactions are executed online, often within seconds, providing exceptional liquidity.

The convenience and low entry barriers of digital gold make it attractive to tech-savvy investors. However, fees for storage and platform use can add up over time, and not all platforms are equally regulated, posing potential risks. In turn, digital gold is typically best for investors seeking a blend of convenience and liquidity without committing to large investments.

The bottom line

When it comes to gold investing, liquidity plays a crucial role in determining the suitability of an asset for an investor's portfolio. Gold ETFs, physical gold, gold futures contracts, digital gold and gold mining stocks each offer unique advantages and challenges. Understanding these dynamics can help investors align their choices with their financial goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, the key to success lies in selecting the right mix of assets to navigate the ever-changing economic landscape.