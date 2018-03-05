"House of Cards" drops trailer for Season 6 without Kevin Spacey

Netflix hit "House of Cards" dropped its first trailer for its sixth and final season on Sunday during the Oscars. It's the first look at the political drama since star Kevin Spacey was booted following sexual misconduct allegations.

The 30-second teaser shows a familiar scene: the various hallways of the White House. But this time, it's a different person sitting in the Oval Office. Instead of Frank Underwood, his estranged wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), is in the power seat. In the teaser, Claire turns around from behind the desk and says, "We're just getting started."

In December, after a production delay, Netflix announced that the show would continue for one more season without Spacey and instead focus on Robin Wright's character.

Last year, Netflix said the decision to end the series after Season 6 was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. Spacey said he didn't recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey's rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.