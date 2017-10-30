Kevin Spacey "horrified" by Anthony Rapp sexual advance allegation

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Spacey posted on Twitter that he doesn't remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

Actor Anthony Rapp tells BuzzFeed he was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey's apartment. He says an inebriated Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him but he was able to leave before the encounter could go further.

CBS

Rapp -- now 46 -- says he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein were publicized.

Rapp confirmed to CBS News the account published on BuzzFeed and said he had come forward, "standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me."

He said he had no intention of making any further comment on the three-decade old incident.

On Twitter, the now 58-year-old Spacey said for the first time publicly that he is gay adding that he wants to deal with this honestly. Spacey said "that starts with examining my own behavior."

"If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest of apologies for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey said in the statement.

Acknowledging that his own attempts to keep his private life private have likely fueled rumors for years, Spacey said, "in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I chose now to live as a gay man."