New Hampshire man dies after contracting mosquito-borne virus EEE

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. – A 41-year-old man from Hampstead, New Hampshire, has died after contracting the mosquito-borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis. He was identified by his family as 41-year-old Steven Perry.

His family told WBZ that Perry was healthy and had no underlying conditions. He was hospitalized due to severe central nervous system disease and died within a week.

"Steven had a sense of adventure, lived a full life and was happiest spending time with his family who meant everything to him," family wrote in his obituary.

His sister told WBZ Perry was funny, upbeat, smart, and driven.

Steven Perry, 41, from New Hampshire, died of eastern equine encephalitis. Family photo

The last reported human case of EEE in New Hampshire was in 2014, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. That year, three people were infected and two died.

So far this summer, EEE has been found in one New Hampshire horse and seven mosquito batches.

State health officials call EEE a "rare but serious" disease that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

"In New Hampshire, mosquitos transmit infections including Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, West Nile Virus, and Jamestown Canyon Virus," state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement. "We believe there is an elevated risk for EEEV infections this year in New England given the positive mosquito samples identified. The risk will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost that kills the mosquitos. Everybody should take steps to prevent mosquito bites when they are outdoors."

Massachusetts EEE diagnosis

Massachusetts is dealing with EEE issues as well. The state announced earlier this month that a man in his 80s from Oxford became the first person in Massachusetts diagnosed with EEE since 2020.

Massachusetts reported 12 human cases of EEE and six deaths in 2019. There were five human cases in 2020, including one death.

The Oxford Board of Health approved an outdoor curfew in town, ending activities before dusk to avoid peak mosquito hours. Plymouth also opted to close parks and fields from dusk until dawn after the town's EEE risk was elevated to high.

Some counties in Massachusetts have begun spraying for mosquitoes.

Massachusetts health officials announced two additional human cases of West Nile Virus in the state Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases this year to four. One person was exposed in Suffolk County and the other was exposed in Norfolk County. WNV is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans.

The following towns have been raised to high risk for WNV: Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Medford, Newton, Somerville, Watertown, Brookline, Milton and Quincy.

What is EEE?

Health officials said EEE can cause flu-like symptoms that include fever, chills, muscle aches and joint pain.

The disease can also cause inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal court.

About one-third of people who develop EEE die from their infection, while New Hampshire health officials said many others may experience life-long physical or mental impacts.

There is not currently a vaccine or antiviral treatment for EEE.

The threat of EEE usually eases with the first frost.