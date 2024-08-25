Massachusetts will begin spraying for mosquitos after first human case of EEE diagnosed

Mosquito spraying begins in Plymouth and Worcester counties to help fight EEE

Mosquito spraying begins in Plymouth and Worcester counties to help fight EEE

Mosquito spraying begins in Plymouth and Worcester counties to help fight EEE

PLYMOUTH - Worcester and Plymouth counties will be sprayed with pesticides to prevent Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Both counties have areas at high or critical risk for infection.

Where spraying will start

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has approved the start of spraying for mosquitos in communities across Massachusetts, prioritizing the areas most at risk for EEE infection - towns in Worcester and Plymouth counties.

The state will conduct aerial spraying in Plymouth County and truck-mounted spraying in Worcester County. Spraying is expected to start Monday shortly after dusk. Spraying will be conducted overnight and end in the early morning. The spraying will be weather-dependent.

Aerial spray zone

Carver

Halifax

Kingston

Middleboro

Plymouth

Plympton

Rochester

Wareham

Ground Truck Spray Zone

Douglas

Dudley

Oxford

Sutton

Uxbridge

Preventing EEE

The state is taking EEE seriously after an 80-year-old man in Worcester County was infected - the first case this year.

"There's a lot of wooded areas. there's 365 ponds, so that is bug-producing, especially for mosquitos. There's a lot of pond, still water and wooded areas. I think it's a little unsettling, but I do think if it's going to help and prevent somebody from getting sick then it's probably worth it," said Anne Marie Morano, of Plymouth.

EEE is a rare, but possibly fatal disease. Massachusetts had an EEE outbreak in 2019 when six people died out of the 12 confirmed cases in the state. Currently, 10 Massachusetts communities have been raised to high or critical risk for EEE.

Officials encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes, including using bug spray.