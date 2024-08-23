EEE threat forces Plymouth to close parks from dusk until dawn

PLYMOUTH - All parks and fields in Plymouth will be closed from dusk until dawn after state health officials elevated the town's EEE risk status to high. Signs have been posted reminding neighbors that the risk for mosquito-borne illness will continue until the first frost.

People in Plymouth are taking precautions against the high risk of Eastern equine encephalitis. EEE is a rare, but serious and potentially fatal disease spread to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito. Patients who survive EEE can be permanently disabled.

Sign posted outside parks in Plymouth warning about EEE threat. CBS Boston

"At the end of the day we want to protect those people that live in our community," said Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi.

He explained the careful decision to close parks, playgrounds, and fields from dusk until dawn effective immediately on Friday.

Impact on high school sports

"Certainly, it's going to have a negative effect on fall high school sports," Brindisi said. "We've been working very closely with the school superintendent and his team to try and rearrange the schedule so that there's no loss of playing time for our athletes."

Just last week, the state reported its first human case of EEE in four years. The Oxford Board of Health has since approved an outdoor curfew.

To avoid mosquito bites, wear long sleeves and pants, apply bug spray containing DEET, and drain standing water near your home.

West Nile Virus risk

It's not just EEE, communities are concerned about. Also on Friday, the state raised the risk level to high for West Nile Virus in Boston, Abington, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Whitman.