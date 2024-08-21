Oxford parents say outdoor ban to prevent EEE isn't needed: "Let us decide"

Oxford residents petition to keep fields open as EEE forces Board of Health to mull outdoor activity

OXFORD - There's big debate in the small town of Oxford where the state reported its first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year, causing the Board of Health to consider and outdoor curfew.

Curfew could impact fall sports

"Being heard is our No. 1 goal," said Oxford Webster Football and Cheer Vice President Josh Ziemski.

The Oxford Board of Health is considering a 6 p.m. curfew on town properties to prevent new infections.

"We don't want to see another human case of EEE this year," Public Health Director Rike Sterrett said. "One is already too many."

The move could impact fall sports. The Fournier sisters are worried it'll jeopardize their only season cheering together.

"This is my last year as a cheerleader on this team, and it would be really upsetting if I missed out on it," eighth-grader Aria Fournier said.

Parents say they should decide what's safe

Oxford Little League President Philip Davis said, "We think the parents should be able to make decisions as parents, for our kids, for the well-being of our kids."

He remembers the impact EEE had in 2019 when schools had to reschedule sports games and practices to avoid peak mosquito hours.

"We took the kids and we put all the kids back in the house," Davis explained. "We saw the effects of this. The effects weren't great; they were awful. They weren't outside; they weren't being active."

Massachusetts saw a dozen EEE infections in 2019 and half of those patients died from the mosquito-borne illness.

"Even if you do survive, usually there are severe health impacts - neurological impacts," Sterrett emphasized.

"The numbers don't require the drastic actions they're trying to take," said Aria's mother, Sarah Fournier.

The Fourniers will join more than 800 other Oxford residents by signing an online petition to keep sports fields open.

"Let us decide. I'm a parent, I coach my son and yes if things happen, I can take precautions," said Ziemski.

The Oxford Board of Health will decide Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"But look, we have a human case in our immediate area," Rike warned. "It can happen."

Oxford joins the towns of Douglas, Sutton and Webster as areas at "critical risk" of EEE.