Massachusetts man diagnosed with first human case of EEE in state since 2020

HAVERHILL - A man in his 80s from Worcester County is the first person in Massachusetts diagnosed with EEE since 2020.

State officials have not released the man's name or hometown, but the state is raising the EEE risk level to critical in Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster. The risk level for Auburn, Charlton, Grafton, Leicester, Mendon, Millbury, Millville, Southbridge, and Upton is now moderate.

What is EEE?

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious - and a potentially fatal - disease spread to humans through infected mosquitoes.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths, and five human cases with one death in 2020. There were no human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

The threat of EEE usually eases with the first frost, but experts say the heat and humidity this summer could extend EEE season, which could be a problem as students head back to school and fall sports.

Taking EEE seriously

From soccer, to baseball, to lacrosse the busy sports season is about to begin as state health officials confirm that a collection of mosquitos from surveillance site in Haverhill have tested positive EEE. Right now Haverhill is considered at moderate risk.

Janet Lavoy said she takes the threat seriously. Someone she knew died after testing positive with the mosquito-born virus.

"I've seen somebody that was really healthy and had it and in the hospital and ... terrible. It's a terrible disease," she said,

Health officials urge residents to take precautions:

Be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur after 6 p.m.

Use bug repellent and protective clothing.

Will EEE affect fall sports?

Kaz Chin often practices soccer with his kids at Haverhill high school in the morning and in the afternoon.

"Honestly, I didn't know it was in Haverhill right now. I try to get them dressed and spray them down as much as I can, try to keep them safe," Chin said.

Jake Staples, a 17-year-old lacrosse player, remembered that the last time the city of Haverhill had EEE it greatly effected is football season.

"A while ago I played football and all of our practices were cut short," Staples said. "It was kind of a bummer because we lost a lot of practice time and game time"

Haverhill's Athletic Department has not said if it will change sports schedules because of EEE.