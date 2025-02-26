Watch CBS News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz not running for U.S. Senate, spokesperson says

By Anthony Bettin, The Associated Press, WCCO Staff

Gov. Tim Walz shuns Senate run, exploring third term in office, spokesperson says
A spokesperson for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he will not run for the U.S. Senate and will instead explore a third term in his current office.

"Governor Walz is not running for the United States Senate," spokesperson Teddy Tschann said. "He loves his job as Governor and he's exploring the possibility of another term to continue his work to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids."

Walz, a Democrat, was one name floated as a potential replacement for Sen. Tina Smith, who earlier this month announced she will not run for reelection in 2026. The Associated Press reported Walz had "not ruled out" a Senate run, but would not run if Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan decided to launch her own campaign.

Flanagan did indeed formally announce a run for Senate last week. Several other Minnesota politicians are also considering running for the seat.

In an interview earlier this month, Walz would not confirm plans for a third term to WCCO, but said he would "be honored to continue to serve."

Walz last year was Kamala Harris' running mate in the presidential election, which they lost to President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. 

