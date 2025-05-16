Gold prices are falling: 3 gold investments that could pay off now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold is dropping, which means that making the right investment, right now, could pay off. Getty Images/iStockphoto

After steadily surging over the last several months, gold prices are finally cooling off — and fast. Since the start of 2025, gold had been on a swift upward trajectory, driven higher by factors like inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. That led to the price of gold climbing to historic highs earlier recently, soaring above $3,400 per ounce. But that momentum has reversed in recent days. Right now, gold is trading at $3,175.87 per ounce, a sharp drop from the $3,324-per-ounce price it was at just one week ago and more than $225 lower than its early May peak.

This sudden pullback has caught some investors off guard, especially those who bought in at the top when gold hit its latest high. But for others, it's opening a window of opportunity. Those with a longer-term view or those looking to enter the market at a discount may be able to capitalize on today's falling gold prices by taking advantage of the rare chance to grab gold-related assets before the next upswing. After all, gold has historically rebounded after similar dips, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty, and many of those same macro pressures that fueled the earlier rally are still lingering.

So while falling prices may signal caution for short-term traders, they could spell value for strategic investors. What gold assets are worth considering now that gold's price is dropping, though? Below, we'll examine three.

3 gold investments that could pay off as prices fall

These gold investments might be worth considering while prices are down and the market is recalibrating:

Physical gold bullion

When gold prices dip like they are now, physical gold bullion becomes more attractive to long-term investors who want to buy the dip and hold onto tangible assets. And, one key benefit of physical gold is that it isn't tied to the stock market. It's a hard asset, and its value is based purely on the metal itself. So, for investors who are uneasy about market volatility or who want to hedge against inflation, this could be an ideal time to scoop up gold bars or coins at lower prices.

Retailers and online gold bullion dealers may even offer discounts or incentives during periods of lower demand, so shopping around can pay off. However, keep in mind that premiums, which are the extra cost above the spot price, can vary significantly between vendors, and storing physical gold securely, either in a home safe or bank vault, also adds to the total investment cost.

Gold ETFs

For those who want gold exposure without the hassle and expense of storing physical bars or coins, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular and liquid alternative. These funds track the price of gold and allow investors to buy and sell shares just like stocks. And, when the spot price drops, like it has this week, the share prices of these ETFs tend to follow suit, which means investors may be able to get in at a lower cost right now.

In addition to the lack of storage requirements, another advantage to consider is that gold ETFs don't require buyers to verify authenticity or purchase extra insurance. This type of gold investment is also a better fit for certain retirement accounts or brokerage portfolios that can't hold physical metals. So, if you're looking for an easy, cost-effective way to capitalize on this week's lower gold prices without physically holding the asset, gold ETFs could be an attractive option.

Gold mining stocks

If you're looking to take on a bit more risk in exchange for potentially higher rewards, gold mining stocks might be worth a closer look right now. When gold prices fall, mining stocks often decline too, but that can create buying opportunities if you're confident in a future rebound.

Unlike physical gold or ETFs, gold mining stocks don't just reflect the price of gold. They're also influenced by factors like the mining company's performance, production costs and geopolitical risks. This makes them more volatile but also potentially more profitable when conditions improve.

The bottom line

Gold's recent price drop is significant, and for some, it may be unsettling. But for investors who understand gold's long-term role as a store of value, it might also be a moment to take action. Whether you're interested in the stability of physical bullion, the convenience of gold ETFs or the growth potential of mining stocks, there are a number of ways to strategically position your portfolio while prices are lower.

Just remember that timing the bottom perfectly is nearly impossible, no matter what asset you're investing in. But for those with a disciplined approach and a belief in gold's enduring value, today's falling prices could lay the groundwork for tomorrow's gains.