Gold prices are dropping, but it could still make sense to add gold ETFs to your portfolio now. Getty Images

Gold has long served as a safe-haven asset for investors during times of economic uncertainty and market volatility, which is a large part of why it has been so popular over the past year. Thanks to that uptick in gold interest, the price of gold has been climbing throughout much of 2024 — hitting multiple record highs and surpassing $2,700 per ounce at one point late in the year. That price trend has been shifting lately, though, and over the last few weeks, there have been significant fluctuations in gold prices, with the price of gold dropping over the last few days in particular.

With gold's price currently sitting at under $2,650 per ounce, today's lower price is prompting many investors to reassess their positions in gold-related investments — including gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These investment vehicles, which track the price of gold without requiring physical ownership of the precious metal, have become increasingly popular among retail and institutional investors alike. Much of the appeal of gold ETFs lies in their simplicity and accessibility. Unlike physical gold, these funds can be easily bought and sold through standard brokerage accounts, offering investors a convenient way to gain exposure to gold price movements.

But while the current price dip could present a good opportunity to buy into gold at a discount, it makes sense to remain cautious about any type of investment right now. So is investing in gold ETFs still a good strategy now that the price of gold is slipping?

Are gold ETFs a good investment now that the price is dropping?

When gold prices drop, it can create opportunities for investors to buy at a lower cost, potentially increasing their returns if prices rebound. Gold ETFs provide an easy way to capitalize on this strategy. Unlike physical gold, ETFs can be traded on stock exchanges just like equities, offering liquidity and convenience. They also eliminate the need for storage and security concerns associated with owning physical gold.

There are also a few other reasons to consider investing in gold ETFs despite the current price drops. For starters, gold ETFs offer an efficient way to implement dollar-cost averaging during price dips. By regularly investing fixed amounts, investors can potentially lower their average purchase price over time. This strategy can be particularly effective during periods of price volatility, allowing investors to accumulate positions at various price points.

And while gold prices may be dipping now, it's unlikely that today's lower prices will remain the status quo over the longer term. Gold prices have historically rebounded and grown over longer time horizons, so while the current price may be lower than it was a few weeks ago, it could represent a good entry point for long-term investors. That's particularly true if the fundamental factors supporting gold prices remain intact, such as inflation concerns, currency devaluation risks and global economic uncertainties.

However, investors should consider that there are risks to investing in gold ETFs. One issue is that gold ETFs are subject to market volatility and may not provide immediate returns — so it's important to make any investing decision based on your unique investment goals and strategy. Gold also generates no income or dividends, making it a pure price appreciation play. The opportunity cost of holding gold ETFs also becomes more significant in high-rate environments where yield-generating investments become more attractive.

Who should invest in gold ETFs now?

While investing in gold ETFs may not make sense for all investors right now, it could be particularly suitable for certain types. For example, investors who need to diversify their portfolios may find gold ETFs attractive, as gold has historically shown a low correlation with traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds. So, the current price drop could present an opportunity to achieve portfolio diversification at more favorable prices.

Risk-conscious investors who are looking to hedge against inflation, currency risks or geopolitical uncertainties might also want to consider adding gold ETF exposure. After all, with the uptick in inflation over the last few months, gold's historical role as a store of value remains relevant right now, despite the potential for short-term price volatility. Long-term investors might also find current prices attractive in terms of building strategic positions.

However, short-term traders and income-focused investors may want to exercise caution when it comes to gold ETFs. Gold's price volatility can make short-term trading challenging, while the lack of yield may not align with income-oriented investment objectives.

The bottom line

The current drop in gold prices presents an intriguing opportunity for investors who are interested in gold ETFs, but it's essential to weigh the potential risks and rewards of this type of gold investing carefully. Gold ETFs offer a convenient and liquid way to gain exposure to gold, making them a viable option for many investors, but they are just one of several ways to invest in this precious metal. Whether or not gold ETFs are the right choice for you will ultimately depend on your investment objectives, risk tolerance and overall portfolio strategy, so before you buy in, do your homework to make sure your decision aligns with your long-term goals.